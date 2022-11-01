Builds on pandemic-era recovery – The Hollywood Reporter

Imax maintained its pandemic-era box office recovery in the third quarter, despite a lull in the Hollywood film pipeline.

The giant-screen exhibitor’s overall revenue was $68.8 million, up 21% from $56.6 million a year earlier, as Imax was hit by partial shutdowns of COVID-related theater in China. And Imax recorded a loss of $9 million, which widened an $8.4 million loss the previous year.

During the last quarter, Imax recorded a valuation allowance of $4.3 million on its deferred tax assets and $1 million in acquisition-related expenses. Adjusted net loss per share in the third quarter was 3 cents, compared to a loss of 7 cents per share in the second quarter due to an impairment in film investments, and was better than a loss per share of 5 cents one year ago.

Imax’s worldwide box office last quarter reached $177.1 million, up 25% from $141.9 million last year. About 30% of the global box office came from Imax’s local-language film slate, which offset a softer Hollywood slate in the third quarter. Imax is aiming for 30-40 local language releases worldwide by 2023.

The giant-screen tech company faces continued uncertainty in China, its biggest international growth market, which Imax CEO Richard Gelfond chose to look past on an analyst call as he commented on this Asian market.

“When it comes to China, we continue to take a long-term view while managing the business for the current environment,” Gelfond explained. Imax currently has about 800 screens in China and another 200 screens under order. “Our rapid diversification into local language content gives us a strong content base in China, regardless of the political environment,” he added.

In the China exhibition market, Gelfond said he could not predict the timing of a recovery in that Asian market as it continues to ease COVID restrictions where and when possible. “I don’t know exactly, but we’ve been around for over 20 years and we’ve built a unique platform that I have no doubt will last a long time and be very profitable. But I can’t narrow it down to any specific part of the quarter,” he told analysts as his company continues to be deeply invested in China and the ebbs and flows of its economy.

Imax had a 4.6% domestic box office share last quarter and said it was on track for its highest ever domestic and global box office share in 2022. Gelfond said also touted Hollywood’s 2023 slate, where Imax will supersize a host of Marvel and DC movies as it targets a grassroots fan audience.

In the last quarter, Imax had its biggest domestic box office from Thor: Love and Thunder and Top Gun: Maverickwhile local language titles that attracted large numbers included The Moon Man in China, Japan One Piece Red and Dragon Ball Super: Super heroesand Ponniyin Selvan: I in India.

During the current fourth quarter, Imax is looking to take advantage of the game on its oversized screens to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: the way of water, the sequel to the highest-grossing Imax film of all time. “Avatar: The Way of the Water has the potential to be a cultural phenomenon in much the same way its predecessor was. And we are confident that Imax will be part of the limelight,” said Gelfond.

He added that Imax has been working closely with Disney and James Cameron’s Lightstorm Entertainment on the upcoming tentpole release for the Avatar suite in its large format rooms. That includes the prospect of a slew of 3D projections in its theaters for Cameron’s tentpole.

And Gelfond said the company remains “encouraged by what we’re hearing from industry sources about the likelihood that the Avatar the following will be admitted to China. He also pointed to unconfirmed speculation that Dwayne Johnson’s superhero photo black adam would play in China in mid-November.

Following the conclusion of China’s Communist Party Congress, Wall Street watchers hope regulators there will ease requirements for high-earning Hollywood imports as COVID lockdowns are lifted and the lineup of Chinese films deemed politically acceptable will expand.

Also during the third quarter, Imax completed its acquisition of streaming technology company SSIMWAVE.