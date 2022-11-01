who does not remember Charlie Chaplinendearing it Charlie? Who does not remember the immortal Buster Keaton or even to Laurel and Hardy? They are all pioneers of silent cinema and Hollywood comedy. But how many of you could tell me a single movie of Roscoe Fatty Arbuckle without shooting Google? Time and the Dark Legend of fatty arbuckle seems to have erased the accomplishments of who, as the title says Bold. The First King of Hollywoodwas the greatest of all.

Julien Frey there Nadar team up again after filmmaker there justin to tell us the story of Bold through the eyes of his disciple and friend Buster Keatonsince their meeting in New York in 1917, until the end of the life of Bold in 1933: the beginnings, the exodus to Hollywood, the pranks and parties, but above all the tragic events of September 3, 1921 in a suite at the Saint Francis Hotel in San Francisco.

Unfortunately today, it is still the event that has most transcended the life of fatty arbuckle. At a big party, the rookie actress Virginie Rappe died and they accused Roscoe Arbukle. A great media stir with accusations of all kinds, which turned out to be false after several trials, put an end to the career of Bold. Perhaps the best-known hoax is the one that the newspaper magnate himself Guillaume Randolph Hearst disseminated, on this subject Arbuckle would have violated Rap with a bottle of Cocacola and thus caused his death.

Bold. The First King of Hollywood points out his disgrace, the economic ruin the trials caused him, and how even after his innocence was proven, his career never became a shadow of what it was, ostracized at best. However, perhaps taking up the vision of Keaton or maybe because of the speech behind Bold. The First King of Hollywoodthe reader is never left in the slightest doubt of the innocence of Arbuckle. The facts, as they have finally been clarified, are shown to us in a preliminary and diaphanous way, so that at no time is suspicion planted on what happens during these crazy Hollywood evenings. Even the heroin addiction of Arbuckle it is told to us from a rather white point of view.

Finally, the facts will be clarified and it will be shown that in this plot there were very vile and dark interests than those attributed to Arbuckle, who ultimately only revealed himself to be guilty of a taste for excess, which he shared with all the Hollywood stars of the time. But the starting innocence as plot material serves to Frey there Nadar to tell us about a fact that is still relevant today and that is that the case of Bold It was a verdict of the public executioner and the mass media before the first hammer blow in the courts, aided by the associations which, in pursuit of good morals, established codes of censorship with political interests. Armed with this and perhaps in a way perhaps as white and innocent (perhaps even naive) as his vision of Arbuckle, Frey there Nadar they give us their vision of the so-called cancellation culture, without going into excessive gardens, but with a firm point of view.

Beyond the approaches, the qualitative leap achieved by this team in Bold. The First King of Hollywood, patent at all levels but especially in the graphic part. The introduction of color was probably key and completely transformed the line and stain work of Nadarwhich can sometimes remind the look and feel of Javier Pulido and a little more vaguely, Mazzuchelli of to one. Despite the irruption of deeply atmospheric watercolors, the emphasis is on the part of Nadar in the management of the masses of black and white, whose arrangement is what emphatically marks the narrative rhythm.

An evolution from one work to another is normal, but in the case of Bold. The First King of Hollywoodthe jump almost makes us wonder where the two missing works are between justin and that. Apart from the personal interest in the history of Arbucklethe work of Frey there Nadar places them at the top of the comic to be considered for the rankings the end of the year.