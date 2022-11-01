News | City of West Hollywood





The City of West Hollywood has been recognized by the SCAN Foundation with its Innovation Award 2022 for the Cities Aging in Place/Aging in Community (AIP/AIC) initiative. The SCAN Foundation is an independent public charity dedicated to transforming care for older people in ways that preserve dignity and encourage independence. Organizations considered for this year’s SCAN Foundation Innovation Award were tasked with demonstrating how they have integrated the California Master Plan for Aging (MPA) Local playbook and share how local leaders are using data to build on existing efforts with age-friendly models and initiatives that align with community needs. The City of West Hollywood formalized its Local Aging Strategy by engaging members of the Senior Advisory Council and other community leaders/stakeholders, using local data from the Community Study and the City’s Demographic Survey. city, and integrating existing global and national models from the World Health Organization and AARP to create the City of West Hollywood’s AIP/AIC initiative and corresponding strategic plan. The city’s application for the SCAN Foundation award included numerous AIP/AIC policies, activities, and pilot programs that exemplified MPA games in the local game manual and highlighted important MPA goals and strategies. The City of West Hollywood has taken an integrated approach to making West Hollywood a more age-friendly community by: Continue to create municipal policies and programs that guide and direct successful aging in place;

Provide ongoing opportunities for community engagement in decision-making processes;

Continually seek the collaboration and support of nonprofits, corporations, and other government programs and services; and

Obtain additional funds from philanthropic foundations to support expanded programs that advance the AIP/AIC strategic plan.

Design pilot projects to meet the emerging needs of older community members. A key goal of the City of West Hollywood’s 2016-2020 five-year strategic plan Aging in Place/Aging in the Community was to support the quality of life, health and well-being of seniors. The vision of the strategic plan was to help the city of West Hollywood evolve as a community where aging is accepted and where people can stay in their homes for as long as possible. The plan builds on the city’s existing policies and programs, such as arts and cultural events, life-span housing, social services and other wellness approaches, while addressing the demographic trend of people living longer. The plan also supported individuals’ independence and security to live at home in a community they know and feel comfortable in. This approach provides many benefits to adults as they live longer, including a stable sense of community, greater life satisfaction, better health, and higher self-esteem, all of which are essential for successful aging. To continue to build on successful efforts, as well as to meet changing community needs, the city’s future work on the AIP/AIC initiative will integrate and align with the California Blueprint for Aging Goals. Future efforts will include the following: Continue to provide innovative transportation options, inviting and accessible community and outdoor spaces for intergenerational activities, opportunities to learn and prepare for emergencies (including climate change), and to preserve and expand affordable housing options, including ADUs (consistent with MPA Goal 1: Housing for All Stages and Ages);

Continue to offer programming ( Be well WeHo classes and workshops) and social services (physical/mental health/HIV prevention and treatment/substance abuse treatment-harm reduction) physical and mental health services that support aging throughout life in the community, while supporting raising awareness of services before resources are needed (Aligns with GPA Goal 2: Reinventing Health);

classes and workshops) and social services (physical/mental health/HIV prevention and treatment/substance abuse treatment-harm reduction) physical and mental health services that support aging throughout life in the community, while supporting raising awareness of services before resources are needed (Aligns with GPA Goal 2: Reinventing Health); Continue to work on bridging the digital divide (access to devices, internet availability and increasing technology skills through peer and intergenerational mentoring) to ensure inclusivity (age, race, socio-economic status), socialization, civic/community engagement and preventing isolation by paying particular attention to connecting with those who may be socially isolated (aligned with Goal 3: Inclusion and equity, not isolation);

Continue to provide support and resources to caregivers and specifically educate those caring for people with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias about resources (aligned with MPA Goal 4: Care that work ); and

Continue to increase economic security opportunities for older members of the community, increase access to government benefits, explore other guaranteed income pilot projects, identify additional resources to prevent/reduce homelessness. (Access Center to connect homeless people to services, setting up care team as first responder for behavioral health crises and exploring creation of additional temporary and permanent housing) (Aligns with MPA Goal 5: Affordable Aging). For more information on the Aging at Home/Aging in the Community initiative in the City of West Hollywood, please visit www.weho.org/aging. For more information, please contact Corri Planck, Manager of Strategic Initiatives for the City of West Hollywood, at (323) 848-6430 or [email protected]. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496. For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, follow @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email, and view the meeting schedule and city ​​events at www. weho.org/calendar. The city of West Hollywood remains in a local emergency declared in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. West Hollywood City Hall is open for walk-in services at public ticket offices or by appointment by visiting www.weho.org/appointments. City Hall services can be accessed by phone at (323) 848-6400 and through the website at www.weho.org. Citys coronavirus updates are available at www.weho.org/coronavirus. For reporters and members of the media who would like additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.weho.org/Home/Components/News/News/10603/23 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos