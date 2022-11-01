Elon Musk defends Twitter blue tick plan to Stephen King – The Hollywood Reporter





Elon Musk has responded to Stephen King’s horrified reaction to his reported plan to charge all verified users for their blue tick – and in the process, confirmed that the surprising and controversial idea is in the works. On Monday, King went viral with his reaction to a report that Musk wanted to charge verified users $20 per month to maintain their checkmark status. “$20 a month to keep my blue check? King tweeted to his 6.9 million followers. “Fuck, they should pay me. If instituted, I’m gone like Enron. When a reader told King he could afford the fees, the bestselling author replied, “It’s not the money, it’s the principle of the thing.” FiveThirtyEight political guru Nate Silver written the same way to his 3.5 million followers: “I’m probably the perfect target for this, I use Twitter a ton, I can afford $20/month, not particularly anti-Elon, but my reaction is that I generated a ton of valuable free content for Twitter over the years and they can go fuck themselves. Early Tuesday, Musk replied to the uproar, responding directly to King, “We have to pay the bills one way or another! Twitter cannot entirely rely on advertisers. How about $8? » Musk then suggested that further clarification on the matter is yet to come: “I will explain the rationale in a longer form before this is implemented. This is the only way to defeat bots and trolls. Still later, Musk seemed to double down on the idea — and its suggested lower price — by defining the fee as a populist empowerment: bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. Reviewers have pointed out that verified accounts aren’t just a free perk for a certain level of user, but rather a utility that makes the Wild West social media platform more credible. Blue checks help ordinary readers (as well as journalists) determine if a comment made by an alleged public figure is actually from that person instead of a fan or copycat. It is, in other words, a way to prevent the spread of fake news. Tech Crunch nicknamed Musk’s idea of ​​a potential “disinformation nightmare”. “Musk and his buddies see this plan as a way to get people to donate money to Twitter,” Tech Crunch Noted. “But by monetizing a symbol that currently has value, they will eventually remove all of that existing value.” According The edge, Musk’s plan is to convert the optional $4.99 Twitter Blue premium service — which lets users edit their tweets — into a mandatory program for those who want to keep their verified status. Users would have 90 days to subscribe to the new program or lose their blue tick. Musk reportedly told employees assigned to the program as a whole that they would have to implement the new rules by Nov. 7 or they would be fired. However, no new program has yet been officially announced. Previously, Musk tweeted, “The whole verification process is being overhauled right now.”

