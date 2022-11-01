



UNIVERSITY PARK, Pennsylvania. For the latest group of students selected to participate in the Penn State Hollywood program, a semester-long internship and work experience in Los Angeles during the spring semester, the possibilities seem endless, even if they are hard to believe in the beginning. Sixteen students from various disciplines at the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications were selected for the program. Nearly 75 students applied for the highly competitive program. I was in complete disbelief when I was accepted into the Hollywood program, said broadcast journalism graduate Jaina Lousie Winston. She previously completed an internship with Hallmark Channel focusing on development and digital media. This experience allowed him to demonstrate his knowledge and passion for creativity in the media and entertainment industry. It also helped open the door to the Hollywood program. The end goal for me is to see if I really like LA and Hollywood and to see if I want to live there, Winston said. The annual spring semester program gives students the opportunity to find out if Los Angeles is a good fit. It also allows them to gain professional experience and network with classmates, Penn State alumni, and industry professionals. I’m really excited to be in a new place, to be able to experience all of these things. And I won’t be alone. I’ll be with other Penn Staters, said Isabella Granada, an advertising/PR specialist and Spaniard, who has an interest in entertainment that includes the intersection of the sports industry, event planning and talent management. The program’s spring semester schedule offers many opportunities for program participants. For example, TV shows are in production, it’s the start of pilot season, and Hollywood awards season is in full swing. I look forward to gaining valuable experience at the forefront of the Los Angeles entertainment industry and I look forward to learning from industry leaders and peers,” said Granada. She hopes to combine her communication, language (she is bilingual) and organizational skills while developing foundational relationships and, of course, experience for career success.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.psu.edu/news/bellisario-college-communications/story/students-anticipate-opportunities-provided-penn-state The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

