Entertainment
Friday the 13th Prequel Series Crystal Lake in the works at Peacock – The Hollywood Reporter
Happy campers? More like dying campers.
Just in time for Halloween, Peacock announced that he’s gone straight to the show on crystal lakea prequel drama based on the hit horror movie franchise Friday 13.
Bryan Fuller, the prolific television creator behind shows like american gods and Star Trek: Discoverywill write, pitch and executive produce the series, which will be produced by A24, the studio known for blockbuster films such as Everything everywhere all at once and this year’s horror punch, X and Pearl.
Friday 13 is the horror franchise that launched in 1980 and gave the world Jason Voorhees, the masked hockey slasher who mostly kills in and around the lush, idyllic grounds of Camp Crystal Lake (save for the rare getaway to New York or in outer space).
The films spawned a television series once before, as well as novels, video games, and a host of merchandise as the franchise became part of pop culture.
The intellectual property also became entangled in complex rights deals as it moved from Paramount to New Line and became embroiled in a years-long copyright dispute between the original film’s director-producer Sean S. Cunningham and original screenwriter Victor Miller.
In May, Miller emerged victorious, giving him control over the original script and characters, but not the Friday 13 title or the concept of an adult Jason or even the hockey mask, which wasn’t introduced until the third film.
Miller; Marc Toberoff, the copyright attorney who replaced Miller on the case; and Rob Barsamian are executive producers of the show Peacock, which is described as a drama and can be compared to Bates Motelthe A&E series that ran from 2013 to 2017 and served as a prequel to Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 horror classic, psychology.
Barsamian is the current holder of the rights not in Miller’s briefcase, including the title and mask. This indicates that the two parties are now working together on this project and these items could potentially appear at some point.
“I discovered Friday 13 in the pages of famous monsters magazine when I was 10 and have been thinking about this story ever since,” Fuller said in a statement. “When it comes to horror, A24 raises the bar and pushes the boundaries and I’m excited to explore the of camping crystal lake under their banner. And [NBCUniversal’s] Susan Rovner is simply the best at what she does. It is a pleasure and an honor to work with her again. »
For his part, Fuller has a colorful track record. He is perhaps best known for such critically acclaimed yet contested favorites as Wonderfalls, grow daisies (which he worked on with Rovner during his tenure at Warner Bros. TV)dead like me and Hannibal. He has developped Star Trek: Discovery, American Gods and Anne Rice Vampire Chronicles and was let go or quit all three for a variety of factors. More recently, he produced the docuseries Queer for Fear: The Queer Horror Story. In keeping with the spirit of Halloween, Fuller previously developed The Munsters to restart Way of the Mockingbirds for NBC, which eventually aired as a network special.
“Friday 13 is one of the most iconic horror franchises in cinematic history and we’ve been dying to revisit that story with our upcoming drama series Crystal Lake,” said Rovner, president of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We look forward to working with Bryan Fuller, a gifted and visionary creator who I’ve had the pleasure of being a longtime friend and collaborator, and our incredible partners at A24, in this updated version for Peacock. that will delight long-time fans of the franchise.
Fuller is replaced by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.
Lesley Goldberg contributed to this story.
Updated Oct. 31 at 4:23 p.m. clarifying Barsamian’s involvement and rights status.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/friday-the-13th-prequel-tv-show-crystal-lake-peacock-1235252051/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Friday the 13th Prequel Series Crystal Lake in the works at Peacock – The Hollywood Reporter
- Idaho Farmers Talk Technology, Talent, and the Environment in Changing Times
- Students anticipate opportunities offered by Penn State Hollywood program
- Google Shuts Down Google Hangouts Forever TechCrunch
- Imran Khan dares Nawaz Sharif
- Elon Musk defends Twitter blue tick plan to Stephen King – The Hollywood Reporter
- Northwestern, Ohio State and Wisconsin Win Big Ten Weekly Volleyball Awards
- Falguni designers Shane Peacock shed light on the growing popularity of Diwali fashion in the US
- Putin tells Erdogan he wants real guarantees from Kyiv on grain deal: Kremlin
- US banks report over $1 billion in potential ransomware payouts in 2021
- Western officials: Iran to send more weapons to Russia
- Meet President Jokowi, Menpora claims not to interfere with PSSI KLB