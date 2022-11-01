Day of the Dead celebrated at the graves of the Ramones, Burt Reynolds, Judy Garland and more

Janan Beltran spent five hours making up to become the elegant La Catrina. (Photo by Chimela Peter/Cronkite News Special) Janan Beltran won Best Costume for his portrayal of La Catrina, whose face is ubiquitous in Dia de los Muertos. (Photo by Chimela Peter/Cronkite News Special) Children take part in a Dia de los Muertos procession at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on October 29. (Photo by Chimela Peter/Cronkite News Special) Thousands of people participated in the Dia de Lost Muertos procession at Hollywood Forever. (Photo by Chimela Peter/Cronkite News Special) Keith Childress was one of more than 80 people who erected ofrendas, or altars, during the celebration. (Photo by Chimela Peter/Cronkite News Special) Kimmy Bevly attends the Dia de los Muertos Hollywood Forever celebration. (Photo by Chimela Peter/Cronkite News Special) The largest altar at last weekend’s festivities is dedicated to Maria Sabina. (Photo by Chimela Peter/Cronkite News Special) Louis Offer having fun at the Hollywood Forever event. (Photo by Chimela Peter/Cronkite News Special) Lucia Escalante with her Da de los Muertos altar. She’s been coming to the Hollywood Forever event for 19 years. (Photo by Chimela Peter/Cronkite News Special)

LOS ANGELES Day of the Dead may seem gloomy, but in this city of angels, it’s time to party with fallen movie stars.

Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, draws thousands of people to Hollywood Forever each year, a cemetery in the heart of Los Angeles’ movie district. It’s the final resting place for, to name a few, Burt Reynolds, Judy Garland, Rudolph Valentino, gangster Bugsy Siegel and punk singer Johnny Ramone, all just 6 feet away (or should we say below?).

Dia de los Muertos is traditionally celebrated on Tuesday and Wednesday; the festivities at Hollywood Forever took place last Saturday.

It’s a celebration of life and tradition that comes from our Mexican and Latin American people that dates back to the Aztec and Mayan peoples, said Angie Jimenez, director of the cemetery’s events altar program. Instead of being an intimidating moment, it’s a celebration of life.

Businesses and families have created more than 80 shrines for deceased loved ones, adorning them with photographs, decorations and some of the deceased’s favorite things, such as cigars, baseball team memorabilia and tequila bottles. . The hope was that, even in death, their family members could return and enjoy tributes for one day of the year.

Families, many of them of Latino descent, dressed up as skeletons in colorful clothes and bright makeup. Several of the thousands in attendance danced, marigold petals adorned the aisles and the scent of incense filled the air to urge deceased souls to return.

Lucia Escalante has been creating an altar at the event for 19 years. It started when her stepson died, but over time it grew to include tributes to other family members and friends. For her, the event is a moment shared with her loved ones.

I really like doing the altar. I have friends and family who help me do this. I made a lot of friends who come back to see me every year, she says.

For Janan Beltran, winning this year’s best-dressed contest has a special meaning, one close to her heart.

Three years ago my husband died of stage four colon cancer. I just want to honor him and perpetuate his memory, she said.

She drew crowds wherever she went – the result of a five-hour makeup process that led her to become La Catrina, a sleek skeleton in a fancy hat and one of the day’s most recognizable symbols. She became a living skeleton, dressed in traditional attire and painted head to toe in green makeup.

Once I become a Catrina, Beltran said, I feel like a metamorphosis. I am at peace, I am zen. Everyone here who comes to celebrate their loved ones, I feel connected to them.

Saturday’s celebration brought together a wide range of people to honor their loved ones.

It’s important to remember the loved ones we’ve lost, said Wendy Aguilar. This is why we celebrate. We don’t see it as a sad event, we want to remember how they lived.

The celebration has received more popularity around the world, in part because of the Pixar movie Coco. The story follows 12-year-old Miguel, who is transported to the land of the dead and meets his ancestors.

Arizona residents will also have the opportunity to celebrate. Day of the Dead festivities will take place at locations including the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix, the Mesa Arts Center, Tempe, Chandler and the Vista Center in Surprise. Many celebrations include Mexican folk dances.

See Janan Baltrans’ costume in 3D

Janan Beltran won Best Dressed this year with his performance of La Catrina. Discover his costume in 3D.

Explore some of God Of The Dead’s altars in WebXR