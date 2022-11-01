TV Tonight: Jimmy Akingbola on Growing Up in Foster Care and Breaking Hollywood | Television





Handle with care: Jimmy Akingbola 9 p.m., TVI Akingbola is a high-flying British actor in Hollywood as the capable fixer Geoffrey in Fresh Prince’s gritty reboot, Bel-Air. This is all a far cry from his childhood in east London, where he was brought up by a white foster family when his Nigerian mother could not care for him, due to his health. This raw yet extremely moving film sees Akingbola reunite with his foster family and biological siblings to experience what it was like to grow up without certain racial and cultural touchstones. Graeme Virtue The Great British Bake Off 8 p.m., Channel 4 This year, the quarter-finals go hand in hand with pastry week. Reproduce indulgent sweet vol-au-vents, an Asian-inspired technical challenge, and 3D nursery rhyme pie scenes. As buttery mayhem ensues (Matt Lucas turns a pain au chocolat into a ventriloquist puppet), the curse of a cold oven strikes again. Danielle DeWolfe Alexander Armstrong in South Korea 9 p.m., Channel 5 From K-pop to kimchi, from Squid Game to Park Chan-wook, it’s fair to say that South Korea is having a time. In this new series, Armstrong takes an epic ride through one of the world’s greatest economies and cultural behemoths. Tonight it kicks off (in style) in Gangnam, before visiting a death experience school. Ali Catterall make me prime minister 9:15 p.m., Channel 4 The political reality show that’s been overtaken by actual reality reaches its climax, with some unexpected cameos guaranteed to infuriate everyone. The final three possible PMs all seem genuinely smart and charismatic, but can they overcome the hurdles of a lightning-fast general election campaign to take a stand in the polls (ouch)? Graeme Virtue The brutal reality of Saint Helena’s imperial past is the subject of Storyville on BBC Four. Photography: Joseph Curran and Dominic de Vere/BBC Storyville: A Story of Bones 9:30 p.m., BBC Four A dark play shot on the Atlantic island of St Helena, a British Overseas Territory. Thousands of freed slaves lived and died there, but their recently discovered remains have no memorials or burial grounds. One woman’s quest to rectify this collides with the malign forces of racism and commerce. Jack Seale Industry 10:40 p.m., BBC One A dizzying take on last year’s short GameStop squeeze, tonight’s episode sees FastAid become a toy of the market, going back and forth, shredding Harper and Jesse’s nerves. Yasmin continues her efforts to sneak into private wealth management and delivers a frontal rebuttal in a hard-to-watch pub. Sammy Gecsoyler Choice of movies Presenter: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, 9 p.m., Sky Showcase Paul Rudd, Will Ferrell, David Koechner and Steve Carell prepare for battle in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. Photography: Dreamworks Skg/Allstar With his manly presence and a voice that could make a wolverine purr, San Diego TV news anchor Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell) has it all. Then, ambitious journalist Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate) is hired, and love rears its confusing, equality-minded head. Ineffably silly, the 2004 Adam McKays comedy has terrific one-liners, a great cast (Steve Carell’s silly sportscaster steals most of the scenes he’s in) and a fight scene between rival news crews that make some is one for the ages. Simon Wardel Live sports T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup: England v New Zealand, 7.30am, Sky Sports

Brisbane Super 12 game. Women’s Rugby World Cup: England v Brazil, 1.45pm, BBC Two

Captained by Emily Rudge, England kick off the tournament at Headingley. Champions League football: Liverpool v Napoli, 7 p.m., BT Sport 2

The last game of Group A. Marseille v Tottenham is on BT Sport 3. World Gymnastics Championships, 7:05 p.m., BBC Three

Women’s Team Final at M&S ​​Bank Arena in Liverpool. The men’s team final is at 7pm on Wednesday on BBC Two.

