Strand to screen pre-Code Hollywood films from the 1930s





ROCKLANDThe Strand Theater presents a pre-Code Hollywood Film Fest, a series of films produced in the 1930s before the Hays Code imposed film censorship guidelines. In the early 1930s, desperately trying to attract Depression-era moviegoers to theaters, Hollywood studios created many films that challenged and transcended the “moral” and sexual boundaries of their time. Some films depicted or implied sexual innuendo, black and white romantic and sexual relationships, mild profanity, illegal drug use, promiscuity, prostitution, infidelity, abortion, intense violence or sexual abuse. ‘homosexuality. Nefarious characters have been seen to profit from their actions, in some cases without significant repercussions; gangsters in films such asThe Public Enemy, Little Caesar,andscarfacewere seen by many as heroic rather than diabolical. Strong female characters were ubiquitous in pre-code films such asbaby face,andRed-headed woman.Many of Hollywood’s biggest stars such as Clark Gable, Bette Davis, Barbara Stanwyck, Joan Blondell and Edward G. Robinson got their start during this time. In 1934, in response to this salacious and perceived “immoral” material, the Legion of Decency was founded to classify and restrict films for Catholic and Christian moviegoers. This led to the creation of the Film Production Code (also known as the Hays Code). Often complex and subject to interpretation, it became a game for some producers to sneak past censorship, but many filmmakers turned to depicting an artificial world in which it appeared no one was having sex. , that there were no homosexuals, that crime was never paid, and the good guys always won. In the 1960s, this voluntary code was mostly ignored, so in 1968 the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) established the movie rating system used today. These rare big-screen presentations of pre-Code films begin Sunday, November 6 at 8 p.m., withHot Saturday (1932), with Cary Grant, Nancy Caroll and Randolph Scott. In the film, a virtuous small-town bank clerk falls victim to a vicious rumor from an unsuccessful suitor that she spent the night with a notorious womanizer. In addition to the theme of compromised virtue, it’s a surprising party scene for the prohibition era. Jean Harlow and Clark Gable star inRed Dust (1932), airing Sunday, November 13 at 8 p.m. On a rubber plantation in French Indochina during the monsoon season, the plantation owner (Gable), a prostitute (Harlow) and an engineer’s wife (Mary Astor) are involved in a love triangle. In addition to the major plot point of adultery, the film features a bathing scene that would surely have been banned in 1934. InI’m No Angel (1933), screening Sunday, November 27, Tira (Mae West), lively and seductive, is an acclaimed circus performer. Her new suitor, a married New York socialite (Kent Taylor), showers her with gifts, but her cousin (Cary Grant) goes to Tira to try to convince her to end the affair. The film opens with Tira performing a famous shimmy, a dance that Mae West herself had performed live in music halls to much scandal. The witty script, penned by West, is a prime example of the kind of blue material that would be censored a few years later, the Strand said in a press release. Streand Teatre movie tickets are $9/adults, $8/seniors and under 12, $7/Strand members. Tickets are available at the box office 30 minutes before each show time. For more information, visitwww.rocklandstrand.comor call (207) 594-0070 EX 3. The Strand Theater is located at 345 Main Street, Rockland.

