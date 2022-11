Julie Powell, food writer behind ‘Julie & Julia’, has died aged 49

CNN

Julie Powell, a bestselling author who chronicled her efforts to prepare each recipe in Julia Childs Mastering the Art of French Cooking, which later inspired the film Julie & Julia, died Oct. 26 at her New York home. She was 49 years old. His death was confirmed at New York Times by her husband, Eric Powell, who said the cause was cardiac arrest. Powell’s book was made into a 2009 film directed by Nora Ephron, with Meryl Streep playing Julia Child and Amy Adams as Powell herself. CNN has reached out to the influential food writers editor for comment. Julie & Julia began as a blog on Salon.com in which Powell, seeking an outlet for her monotonous life as a temp in midtown Manhattan shortly after 9/11, embarked on a home cooking odyssey to Succeed in Childs’ 524 recipes. classic French cookbook for a year in her small kitchen in Astoria, Queens. The resulting memoir, Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen, came after the blog gained a loyal following eager to share Powell’s successes and failures as she s tried hard to make difficult dishes like beef bourguignon and a boneless. duck for Duck in Crote. Since the success of that bestseller, Powell wrote another in 2009, Cleaving: a Story of Marriage, Meat, and Obsession. More recently, she returned to Salon earlier this year to write a series of commentary pieces about the Food Network series The Julia Child Challenge. She really made her own way, Senior Show Editor Mary Elizabeth Williams, who previously ran Open Salon, the platform that hosted Powells’ blog, said of the writer. We were lucky to be the relay. Central to the Powells blog, and later the acclaimed film that used it as its basis, was the writers’ admiration for Julia Childs’ cooking and lifestyle. Julia taught me what it takes to find your way in the world. Not what I thought, wrote Powell. I thought it was all about I don’t know, trust, will or luck. These are all good things to have, no doubt. But there is something else, something from which these things flow. His joy.

