Hollywood elites quit Twitter in response to Elon Musk purchase





Hollywood elites and celebrities have vowed to quit Twitter in protest against Elon Musk’s purchase of the platform and subsequent plan to allow free speech to all users. Shonda Rhimes Shonda Rhimes created “Grey’s Anatomy”. And the thought of free speech makes her cringe. She promises not to give Chief Twit a chance. Rhimes packed his Twitter bags last week: Not hanging around for everything Elon has planned. Goodbye. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) October 29, 2022 Sara Bareilles Sara Bareilles – who somehow won a Grammy Award, it must have been low class – logged off Twitter on Friday. Bareilles explains that a service that does not value censorship is not a service for her. Good. It’s been fun Twitter. I’m outside. See you soon on other platforms, kisses. Sorry, this one is not for me. — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) October 30, 2022 Oh no, please don’t go. Mick Foley Mick Foley wrestled under the nickname “The Hardcore Legend”. He took tacks to the back, steel chairs to the face, and the body to the sidewalk. But it draws the line at free speech. In April, Foley tweeted that I would seriously consider leaving [Twitter] for good in the near future I don’t have a good idea where this platform is headed. Foley deleted his account last week. For the good old days: Toni Braxton R&B singer Toni Braxton has seen enough. She left and never came back. I’m shocked and appalled at some of the “free speech” I’ve seen on this platform since its acquisition. Hate speech under the veil of “freedom of expression” is unacceptable; therefore, I choose to stay off of Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for me, my sons, and other POCs. — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) October 29, 2022 Brian Koppelman Brian Koppelman co-created the once-binge-worthy Showtime drama “Billions.” He now takes his thoughts to Instagram and TikTok amid thought of a robust speech. Yalls for real come find me on instagram and tok. Definitely going to try and take a break from here for a minute or a month as we get closer to closing,” Koppelman tweeted before making his account private. Stephen King And then there’s horror novelist Stephen King, a brilliant but loose and simple author. King has amassed nearly 7 million Twitter followers for his liberal activism. King is known for stretching the truth and tweeting false reports about Governor Ron DeSantis. Although all of this could soon be over. King says if he has to pay his blue check, Twitter may see it disappear quickly. We have to pay the bills one way or another! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022 Incidentally, King’s latest novel, “Fairy Tale”, does not. Long live the days of “It”. We hope to keep updating this list. What do you say, Mark Ruffalo?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outkick.com/hollywood-elites-are-leaving-twitter-in-response-to-elon-musks-purchase/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos