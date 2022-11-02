Entertainment
Hollywood elites quit Twitter in response to Elon Musk purchase
Hollywood elites and celebrities have vowed to quit Twitter in protest against Elon Musk’s purchase of the platform and subsequent plan to allow free speech to all users.
Shonda Rhimes
Shonda Rhimes created “Grey’s Anatomy”. And the thought of free speech makes her cringe. She promises not to give Chief Twit a chance.
Rhimes packed his Twitter bags last week:
Sara Bareilles
Sara Bareilles – who somehow won a Grammy Award, it must have been low class – logged off Twitter on Friday. Bareilles explains that a service that does not value censorship is not a service for her.
Oh no, please don’t go.
Mick Foley
Mick Foley wrestled under the nickname “The Hardcore Legend”. He took tacks to the back, steel chairs to the face, and the body to the sidewalk. But it draws the line at free speech.
In April, Foley tweeted that I would seriously consider leaving [Twitter] for good in the near future I don’t have a good idea where this platform is headed.
Foley deleted his account last week.
For the good old days:
Toni Braxton
R&B singer Toni Braxton has seen enough. She left and never came back.
Brian Koppelman
Brian Koppelman co-created the once-binge-worthy Showtime drama “Billions.” He now takes his thoughts to Instagram and TikTok amid thought of a robust speech.
Yalls for real come find me on instagram and tok. Definitely going to try and take a break from here for a minute or a month as we get closer to closing,” Koppelman tweeted before making his account private.
Stephen King
And then there’s horror novelist Stephen King, a brilliant but loose and simple author.
King has amassed nearly 7 million Twitter followers for his liberal activism. King is known for stretching the truth and tweeting false reports about Governor Ron DeSantis.
Although all of this could soon be over. King says if he has to pay his blue check, Twitter may see it disappear quickly.
Incidentally, King’s latest novel, “Fairy Tale”, does not. Long live the days of “It”.
We hope to keep updating this list. What do you say, Mark Ruffalo?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.outkick.com/hollywood-elites-are-leaving-twitter-in-response-to-elon-musks-purchase/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hollywood elites quit Twitter in response to Elon Musk purchase
- 49 best first Black Friday deals: home, tech, cooking, menswear and more
- Turkey is trying to salvage the Russian-Ukrainian grain deal
- Jokowi Receives Summary of Semester I 2022 Examination Results from BPK
- Florence Pugh recalls the pressure to fit into a Hollywood image
- 2023 Porsche 718 Boxster/Cayman New Styling Pack Looks Attractive
- Julie Powell, food writer behind ‘Julie & Julia’, has died aged 49
- Technation Launches Cybersecurity Task Force, Calls on Canadian Government to Recognize Cybersecurity as a National Security Issue
- Two national swimming records at Saudi Games
- What history tells us about the evolution of home racing
- Nebraska Supreme Court to hear arguments over HHS dress code change
- “We agree on one really big thing”: With the support of Democratic Congresswoman Liz Cheney