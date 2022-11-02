YouTube selling Paramount+ and AMC+ subscriptions through Primetime Channels product – The Hollywood Reporter





YouTube will start selling third-party operated subscription streaming services, taking Amazon and Roku into the space. The streaming platform announced on Tuesday that it would launch what it calls “Primetime Channels”, allowing users to subscribe to streaming services through their platform. Streaming services available at launch include Paramount+, Starz, AMC+, Showtime and ViX+, with NBA League Pass coming soon. YouTube already sells purchases and rentals of movies and TV shows from entertainment partners, and the new product extends that to streaming services. However, YouTube’s Primetime Channels offer has a special feature: users who subscribe through the platform will see the content of these streaming services integrated into YouTube’s applications and platform. The services’ programming will also be integrated with YouTube’s search and recommendations feature, with programming suggestions appearing alongside content from YouTube creators. “People are already coming to YouTube to watch highly anticipated movie trailers or snippets of scenes from their favorite TV episodes. Now you can continue watching directly on YouTube,” Teague writes. “And you will continue to have the choice and control over your accounts with the ability to manage them all in one place.” Subscribers will also get access to behind-the-scenes features and cast interviews, among other bonus content. By embedding third-party streaming content into the YouTube interface, the streaming giant could disable certain services like Apple TV+, Disney+ or Netflix, which pride themselves on their own user experiences. Amazon and Roku also sell third-party subscriptions, and while subscribers can access their content through these platforms, they also grant access to dedicated apps from these streaming partners. In a blog post Announcing the launch, YouTube Director of Product Management Erin Teague writes that Primetime Channels is an “early version” of the product and will only be available in the United States at this time.

