Harlem’s Fashion Row Hosts Third Annual Virtual Fashion, Tech and Entertainment Summit on November 3 – WWD





On Thursday, Harlem’s Fashion Row will hold its third annual Fashion Technology and Entertainment Summit. The event will bring together over 75 designers, speakers and workshops to discuss the role of NFTs, AR/VR fitting rooms and artificial intelligence in fashion. It aims to equip black designers with knowledge, tools and ideas to improve the consumer experience, integrate modern technology to raise capital, leverage social media. and explore ways to engage in today’s digital age. Guest speakers will include Denise Bradley-Tyson, Founder and CEO of Inspired Luxe; Tieko Neijon, Emotional Intelligence Practitioner; Janelle Burgess, Head of Merchandising and Talent, The Drop, and Modupe’ Congleton, Director, Worldwide Amazon Stores, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. As the event’s lead sponsor, Amazon aims to educate emerging designers about e-commerce businesses and marketing strategies that will help these brands build a strong online community. Amazon will kick off the summit by hosting a dinner for influencers and designers on Wednesday. “Amazon has led the charge to unlock a global economy through its relentless e-commerce efforts, and I anticipate they will provide our cohort of designers with a one-of-a-kind masterclass on developing business acumen, skills in strategic leadership and know-how for customer success through digital insights and tools,” said Brandice Daniel, CEO of Harlem’s Fashion Row. Amazon’s Congleton added, “We believe fashion is for everyone and are committed to uplifting the designers and creatives who shape our culture with their own story and history. At the summit, Amazon executives will offer their expertise on how to better integrate technology to optimize social media and data into their brands, while showcasing Amazon’s influencer-designed “The Drop” collections and ” Amazon Discover”, the newest mobile shopping feed for fashion. , beauty, home decor and more.

