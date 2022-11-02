John Leguizamo’s open letter to Hollywood

(Illustration by Martina Ibez-Baldor/Los Angeles Times; photographs by Ruby Broobs/For The Times; Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

You can be as talented as Marlon Brando or Ingrid Bergman, you can write like William Shakespeare or Arthur Miller, you can have the screen presence of Ryan Gosling or Jennifer Lawrence. But if you look Latino, or have a Latino last name, the odds are stacked against you in Hollywood.

And by Latino, I mean born in Latin America. Neither Spain nor anywhere else in Europe. They are white people. We Latinos are 19% of the population and the largest ethnic group in America, and we were here long before the conquests of the 1500s. How are we not more visible on screen and on stage? If much of the United States was Mexico until the 1840s or later, how are we not more visible?

Mexicans from East LA signed up to be extras in “casting tree” westerns from 1910 through the 1930s. They were set in the background of a film genre that was an appropriation of Mexican culture. The words were all Spanish: Cowboy comes from the Spanish word cowboy. Lassos, rodeos, broncos, corrals, ranches, chaps, hats are all part of Mexican culture. The 10 gallon hat comes from the Spanish phrase tan galan. No cowboy hats were worn in England, Ireland, Germany or the 13 colonies. But they were worn in Mexico. And yet, who were the protagonists of the westerns?

We need a better pipeline for Latinos in movies, TV shows, and plays. We need a system for our stories and projects. We need executives to give the green light.

If you take a big white movie and make it a Latin movie, it’s a hit. Take the new Top Gun and recast it with all the Latinos, it’s a hit. Take a show like Succession and make all the characters Latin, it’s a hit. The cures are there, but you have to be ready to put us on top of them. As it stands, if your name is Garcia, Perez, or Hernandez, and you look Latino, you won’t get the same photo.

I’m not talking about white or white Latinos. I mean the native Latinos. I mean Aztec, Maya, Inca or Tano. I mean Afro-Latino or any mix of those. More often than not, the Latinos you see on screen are white or white because Hollywood is drenched in colorism.

The story continues

Can you imagine a Native-looking Latino in A Streetcar Named Desire? Can you imagine an Afro-Latino running Risky Business? Even if that had happened, studio executives would have called off the hit with something like: It was a one-off! It was a stroke of luck! An aberration ! For Latinos, lightning never strikes twice.

Even white Latinos are still stigmatized by their names and their culture. scar Isaac Hernndez Estrada always goes through Oscar Isaac. Bruno Mars gave up his Hernandez. And while our actors can’t be cast, our stories are still co-opted. Mexican revolutionary Emiliano Zapata was played by Brando in the 60s with a brown face and enlarged nostrils. Eli Wallach brownfaced as a Mexican in The Good, the Bad and the Ugly as a surly, disgusting lowlife Tuco to respond to how studio executives thought a Mexican would act. In Touch of Evil, Orson Welles cast the whitest actor ever, Charlton Heston, as a Mexican. A light-haired, blue-eyed man playing a brown-faced Latino with dyed-black hair and a fake mustache. Again, the real Latinos were just extras in the Mexican border town.

It didn’t stop there. You had Al Pacino in bronzed, coked, wild makeup like a Cuban in Scarface. Studios liked it so much they put it in Carlitos Way as a Puerto Rican from Spanish Harlem. They surrounded him with Latino actors, but none of us had lead roles. In our own stories, we were just supporting the players.

Then there was Antonio Banderas in El Mariachi, Marisa Tomei in The Perez Family, Ben Affleck as CIA agent Tony Mendez in Argo, John Turturro as Melon Jesus in The Big Lebowski, Javier Bardem in Before Night Falls and Being the Ricardos…

Now, while we were on the subject: Spaniards are not Latinos. Spaniards are white Europeans. Latinos were born in Latin America or have ancestors who were born there. For the most part, we are mestizo people from all over Latin America. Well, all of Latin America except Argentina, which has largely eradicated its indigenous peoples. So the! I’ve broken it all down for you.

When Shakespeare wrote plays, men played the female roles. When women were finally allowed to perform, the experience became so much more authentic for cast and audience alike. In a perfect world, everyone should be able to play any role. But Latinos are rarely singled out, even in our own stories. So what may seem like a singular example of casting a white actor is actually part of a deeper chasm of opportunity across generations.

The industry also doesn’t have enough Latino executives, development heads, directors, or writers. I presented Latin stories featuring Latin heroes and Latin success stories, and the leaders say: we loved it! or We need more stories like this! or Change starts with us! But guess what happens? They never gave the green light to the project.

I’ve been pitching for 40 years and I’ve talked to other Latinx creators who know how impossible it’s been to get anything into the development pipeline, and that’s the secret sauce to having developing scripts until they’re great. Because storytelling is king. But I have to hand it over to the studio heads and heads of entertainment. They are never without excuses, which range from narrow-mindedness (Latin movies don’t do well) to ridiculous (Latin people don’t want to see Latin people in movies) to fake (Latin people don’t feel-good movies, and Latinos are happy to see white movies!)

All of these excuses boil down to the simple fact that the big decision makers don’t care. They will benefit no matter what, so why change the system? The thing is, Latinx audiences support Latinx content. In 2021, Latinx ticket buyers accounted for 57% of opening weekend sales for Encanto and 40% of sales for In the Heights. We show up! And not just in the theatre. We also broadcast in large numbers. Last year, Latinxs embraced various content across family, anime, horror, and fantasy genres. And because we’re young, we’re a huge audience for tween and teen content. So where are our coming of age stories?

When you walk anywhere in LA (apart from these gated communities), you see Latinos everywhere. This is because the city is approaching 50% Latino. But where are we on the screen? It is cultural apartheid. The Latino population is larger than the white population in California, yet we are not represented accordingly. It is cultural apartheid. In New York, the Latino population is equal to the white population, but you would never know that if you watched local television or read our newspapers and magazines. The measures are on our side, but the system is not.

When the system is guided by the ideas, tastes or opinions of the leaders, we are excluded. But when we are allowed to connect to our audience without an intermediary, we win! That’s why Latino musical artists kill it. It all comes down to listening. Numbers never lie and leaders have no choice but to follow what is popular. That’s why Bad Bunny is the #1 star in the world. And we have the top 10 talents in Cardi B (Dominican), Camila Cabello (Cuban), J Balvin (Colombian), Becky G (Mexican), Karol G (Colombian) and Kali Uchis (Colombian). We smash in baseball because of statistics, and we rise in politics because of votes.

When I started, I couldn’t take the lead because Hollywood didn’t want me as the hero, the lawyer, the department head, or the male lover. If whites make up 59% of the US population, why do they seem to have 120% of the cast, crew, and management team? According to the non-profit organization Latino Donor Collaboratives Latinos in Media Report, we represent only 2.9% of prospects in television, film, streaming and stage productions.

There is a solution to this: cast more Latinos! We are almost 20% of the population, so for every 10 characters, two should be Latinos. For 10 executives, two should be Latino. For every 10 crew members, two should be Latinos. For every 10 movies, two should be about Latinos.

You might think Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bad Bunny, J Lo, Benicio del Toro and I are the only ones, but you’d be wrong. There are millions of Latinos, and we were just one of the few allowed through. In the future, we all need to be counted, represented and valued.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.