Bollywood’s Best Halloween Looks of 2022





Halloween was celebrated with pomp and grandeur in all its spookiness by several Bollywood celebrities on Sunday. Among the many interesting Halloween activities followed in western countries, attending Halloween parties with curious looks is very popular and followed in India. B-town celebrities have done their best to look glamorous with loud styles like funky hairstyles, interesting outfits and brightly colored eye-catching makeup during the 2022 Halloween celebrations. Read also: The best Halloween looks of 2022 Here's a roundup of Bollywood's best-dressed celebrities on Halloween With two contrasting ponytails in red and blue colors and strong makeup, Katrina Kaif managed to sport a fun and happy Halloween look as Harley Quinn. The most attractive Halloween look she's worn for Phone Bhoot promoting is the pom pom sleeve jacket over a pink top and striped shorts. Dressing up as Morticia Addams from The Addams Family in a tight black dress, dark lips and smokey eyes, Jahnvi Kapoor managed to look extremely creepy. The most interesting part of her look was how she sported her eyebrows in a messy style Also Read: Best Budget Winter Honeymoon Destinations in India With a pink top and jacket, brown leather skirt and faux fur scarf, Ananya Panday channeled a glamorous diva look like Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The best part of her Halloween look video that she posted to her Instagram handle was how she recreated Poo's iconic act on her birthday. Willy Wonka from chocolate factory received a perfect desi look by Ishaan Khatter for Phone Bhootspecials. With a black suit paired with a brown velvet trench coat, Khatter completed the Willi Wonka look with a blonde wig, a pair of gloves, boots, a hat and a cane. Read also: Simple and easy tips to boost your mood A hassle-free Halloween look was pulled on in minutes by Abhay Deol wearing a fur coat over a white cardigan. He completed the look with sunglasses and a hat and still managed to sport the perfect style.

