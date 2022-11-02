A mermaid-shaped artificial reef is coming to Hollywood waters

HOLLYWOOD — The Hollywood Community Redevelopment Agency and the Ocean Rescue Alliance teamed up to install 20 artificial reef structures in the waters off Hollywood on Tuesday.

The structures, some in the form of mermaid sculptures, others more mound-like and permeated with various nooks and hiding places, will be transported by barge to an artificial reef site half a mile from Hollywood Beach in about 40 feet of water, then lowered by crane.

A mermaid tail sculpture off Riviera Beach provides the perfect social media opportunity. The Ocean Rescue Alliance places a similar sculpture in the waters off Hollywood on Tuesday. (Sea Rescue Alliance)

Industrial divers on the bottom will arrange the pieces in a specific format in a rectangle approximately 150 feet long in a permitted artificial reef area. Space them well 5 to 10 feet apart for optimal fish biomass, explained Shelby Thomas, CEO and director of research for the Ocean Rescue Alliance. Of the 20 pieces, five are shaped like mermaids or old-fashioned diver sculptures. The ORA team will arrange these in a north-south line, so recreational divers can drift around and spot them.

The ORAs 1,000 Mermaids Artificial Reef Project hopes to install mermaid reefs all over the world, but started with its first location in Riviera Beach, near Palm Beach Inlet in 2019.

A barge and crane transport artificial reef structures created by the Ocean Rescue Alliance. Similar pieces, some designed to look like mermaids, will be placed half a mile from Hollywood, in 40 feet of water on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. ORA and the City of Hollywood hope to increase biodiversity and l ecotourism with the help of reefs. (Sea Rescue Alliance)

The Hollywood facility will be the first project in Broward County and will bring the total number of artificial reef structures deployed by the program to 100.

[ SS Copenhagen shipwreck home to picture-perfect artificial reef ]

The sculptures weigh between 3,500 and nearly 6,000 pounds each and are made of a pH-neutral concrete mix, including calcium carbonate, which lends itself to coral growth. ORA has outfitted some with hundreds of small ports where researchers can screw in plugs of planted coral species that have been pre-cultivated in marine nurseries. The coral then grows over the screw joint and attaches to the cement reef.

[ It was marvelous night for coral sex: Barry White, climate change and the quest for the Lionel Messi of the reef ]

The Hollywood 1,000 Mermaids Artificial Reef project site will enhance the coastal reef ecosystem and be a real attraction for the diving community, Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said in a statement. City spokesperson Raelin Storey said that in the future the city also hopes to install artificial reefs in shallow waters. Our stewards think a swimmable reef would be really cool to have, she says, but it does take a bit of permitting. We were getting close to it, but we haven’t got there yet.

Thomas agreed that although the current location requires a boat for diving, she and her team are investigating coastal sites capable of snorkeling, which may well be done next year, given financial support. .

Thomas said the Ocean Rescue Alliance team designed the rooms to have micro and macro habitats to support different life stages and sizes of fish, so it’s more biodiverse. She said artificial reefs are often overly large industrial structures, such as sunken ships, with large habitat spaces that don’t provide enough nooks for small fish to hide in. Our goal is to create this microhabitat so that we can achieve more diversity.

One of Ocean Rescue Alliance’s artificial reef structures off Riviera Beach. Various holes provide shelter for various species of fish. They hope similar structures half a mile from Hollywood will attract marine life and recreational divers, and serve as a research site for scientists. (Sea Rescue Alliance)

ORA will partner with several universities to conduct studies to determine what type of fish use the habitats and how the team could adjust future reefs. Schools that will be able to use the site for studies of corals, marine ecology and ecotourism include the University of Miami, Nova Southeastern University, FAU, FIU and the University of Florida.

What would success look like in five to ten years? We were hoping to have an even bigger footprint, but the success would be seeing biodiverse fish species, recruiting coral growth, replanting coral growth, seeing people diving frequently at the site, and helping to support the local economy through to ecotourism. We make art a way to connect people to the ocean and inspire cities, counties and coastal hotels to be part of the solution and invest in infrastructure off their shores.

Broward County has been creating artificial reefs since 1982 and has established 150 to date. In 2015, a plan to sink a barge with an elaborate Easter Island-inspired sculpture attached to the top went awry when the barge rolled and descended into the depths, landing atop the sculpture. Since then, divers have been able to straighten some of the Easter Island replica heads.

[ Botched launch of Easter Island-inspired reef a ‘teachable moment,’ says project director ]

According to the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Association, South Florida’s reefs have an asset value of $8.5 billion, generating $4.4 billion in local sales and $2 billion in local revenue, supporting more of 70,000 jobs. They have become ecologically and economically valuable, not only because human development has strained local marine life, much of which depends on reefs, but also because coral bleaching due in part to climate change decimated parts of the Florida Reef Tract, which stretches from the Dry Tortugas to Palm Beach County. The development of artificial reefs, as well as the breeding of heat-tolerant corals, can be a partial solution.