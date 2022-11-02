Entertainment
A mermaid-shaped artificial reef is coming to Hollywood waters
HOLLYWOOD — The Hollywood Community Redevelopment Agency and the Ocean Rescue Alliance teamed up to install 20 artificial reef structures in the waters off Hollywood on Tuesday.
The structures, some in the form of mermaid sculptures, others more mound-like and permeated with various nooks and hiding places, will be transported by barge to an artificial reef site half a mile from Hollywood Beach in about 40 feet of water, then lowered by crane.
Industrial divers on the bottom will arrange the pieces in a specific format in a rectangle approximately 150 feet long in a permitted artificial reef area. Space them well 5 to 10 feet apart for optimal fish biomass, explained Shelby Thomas, CEO and director of research for the Ocean Rescue Alliance. Of the 20 pieces, five are shaped like mermaids or old-fashioned diver sculptures. The ORA team will arrange these in a north-south line, so recreational divers can drift around and spot them.
The ORAs 1,000 Mermaids Artificial Reef Project hopes to install mermaid reefs all over the world, but started with its first location in Riviera Beach, near Palm Beach Inlet in 2019.
The Hollywood facility will be the first project in Broward County and will bring the total number of artificial reef structures deployed by the program to 100.
[ SS Copenhagen shipwreck home to picture-perfect artificial reef ]
The sculptures weigh between 3,500 and nearly 6,000 pounds each and are made of a pH-neutral concrete mix, including calcium carbonate, which lends itself to coral growth. ORA has outfitted some with hundreds of small ports where researchers can screw in plugs of planted coral species that have been pre-cultivated in marine nurseries. The coral then grows over the screw joint and attaches to the cement reef.
[ It was marvelous night for coral sex: Barry White, climate change and the quest for the Lionel Messi of the reef ]
Last minute alerts
As it happens
Get story development updates as they happen with our free email alerts.
The Hollywood 1,000 Mermaids Artificial Reef project site will enhance the coastal reef ecosystem and be a real attraction for the diving community, Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said in a statement. City spokesperson Raelin Storey said that in the future the city also hopes to install artificial reefs in shallow waters. Our stewards think a swimmable reef would be really cool to have, she says, but it does take a bit of permitting. We were getting close to it, but we haven’t got there yet.
Thomas agreed that although the current location requires a boat for diving, she and her team are investigating coastal sites capable of snorkeling, which may well be done next year, given financial support. .
Thomas said the Ocean Rescue Alliance team designed the rooms to have micro and macro habitats to support different life stages and sizes of fish, so it’s more biodiverse. She said artificial reefs are often overly large industrial structures, such as sunken ships, with large habitat spaces that don’t provide enough nooks for small fish to hide in. Our goal is to create this microhabitat so that we can achieve more diversity.
ORA will partner with several universities to conduct studies to determine what type of fish use the habitats and how the team could adjust future reefs. Schools that will be able to use the site for studies of corals, marine ecology and ecotourism include the University of Miami, Nova Southeastern University, FAU, FIU and the University of Florida.
What would success look like in five to ten years? We were hoping to have an even bigger footprint, but the success would be seeing biodiverse fish species, recruiting coral growth, replanting coral growth, seeing people diving frequently at the site, and helping to support the local economy through to ecotourism. We make art a way to connect people to the ocean and inspire cities, counties and coastal hotels to be part of the solution and invest in infrastructure off their shores.
Broward County has been creating artificial reefs since 1982 and has established 150 to date. In 2015, a plan to sink a barge with an elaborate Easter Island-inspired sculpture attached to the top went awry when the barge rolled and descended into the depths, landing atop the sculpture. Since then, divers have been able to straighten some of the Easter Island replica heads.
[ Botched launch of Easter Island-inspired reef a ‘teachable moment,’ says project director ]
According to the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Association, South Florida’s reefs have an asset value of $8.5 billion, generating $4.4 billion in local sales and $2 billion in local revenue, supporting more of 70,000 jobs. They have become ecologically and economically valuable, not only because human development has strained local marine life, much of which depends on reefs, but also because coral bleaching due in part to climate change decimated parts of the Florida Reef Tract, which stretches from the Dry Tortugas to Palm Beach County. The development of artificial reefs, as well as the breeding of heat-tolerant corals, can be a partial solution.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sun-sentinel.com/local/broward/hollywood/fl-ne-sea-sculptures-20221031-wpuyec2tijam3bdpjm4wvlb66a-story.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A mermaid-shaped artificial reef is coming to Hollywood waters
- The Scoop – Tuesday, November 1, 2022
- Toronto Stock Exchange resumes trading after morning shutdown
- Trump Org criminal trial halted by Covid – Rolling Stone
- There are more F-35 high-speed jets in the UK than pilots, Ben Wallace admits. UK News
- Practice Interactive powers healthcare innovation across technology, wellness and supplements
- Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif wows with her Harley Quinn-inspired Halloween costume
- How Ukraine’s electricity and water supplies cope with Russian missile attacks – BBC News
- Shoreline Players Announces Cast of Nunsense | Entertainment
- T20 World Record 501 runs scored in South African domestic match
- Forest Football Fashion – Old Gold & Black
- everything we know so far