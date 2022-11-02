Entertainment
Amazon expands its music catalog from 2 million to 100 million songs for Prime subscribers
The debate is on in the newsroom to find out if people are willing to pay between $8 and $20 a month for their blue checks on Twitter. Alex’s grip was particularly sharp Not in the mood to fund your vanity projectIn effect. Christina and It came
TechCrunch’s top 3
Startups and VCs
TouchBistro, a restaurant management platform on iPad, secured $110 million in growth financing Francisco Partners to accelerate its growth, expand its product pipeline and make strategic acquisitions, Christina reports.
How about some questionable rhymes:
Prepare to pay off: Inflation could spell the end of R&D tax expenditures
Picture credits: Fantasy/Veer/Corbis (Opens in a new window) /Getty Pictures
The US federal government has made R&D tax credits available for decades, but a major change set to take place this year will impact startups at every level.
Previously, R&D expenses could be expensed, but now “those expenses will have to be amortized over 5 years for domestic research and 15 years for foreign research,” according to tax lawyer Andrew Leahey.
Since so many startups “incur the bulk of their R&D costs in their first year of operation,” many could wait “the equivalent of a lifetime” to recoup those expenses.
High inflation has stalled efforts to repeal the depreciation requirement, so Leahey shares several tactics businesses can use “to prepare for the possibility of the rule coming into effect.”
Three others from the TC+ team:
Big Tech inc.
As always, we have all the Twitter news that can be published. We promise to keep it to a minimum today as there is more fantastic news to share. However, we do want to point out that Elon Musk likes to craft his thought process in tweet form now, so the news changes as the wind blows.
Here’s what you need to know today: Musk keeps talking his plans for Twitter Blue and press articles without advertising (both by Ivan), while Amanda business reports chief client officer Sarah Personette, who resigned today. This decision is quite surprising, given that she tweeted positively about a conversation with Musk last week. Meanwhile, in Mastodon, Things happen, Sarah writing.
And we have five more for you:
