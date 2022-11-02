Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput, More

All jobs are important in nation building, but there is little hesitation in saying that engineering is a job that has the ability to transform a nation. The reason behind this is the fact that engineers are trained and educated in a certain way that they never sit still and always try to eliminate a problem through innovation, technology, creativity and knowledge. From medicine, space, entertainment and the environment to transportation and many other major sectors, engineers play a crucial role and provide solutions to most industries.

Every year on September 15, 2022, National Engineer’s Day is celebrated as a fitting tribute to the iconic engineer and Bharat Ratna award winner, Sir Mokshagundam Viswesvaraya, commonly known as Sir MV. Along with being hailed as nation builders, engineers are also known to do something else in a different field after completing engineering. For example, there are tons of popular actors in Bollywood, who were once engineering students and decided to fulfill their dream of being part of the film industry instead of being an engineer. So without further ado, let’s get straight to it!

Recommended Reading: 15 Bollywood & TV Celebrities Who Are An Exact Copy Of Their Brother And It’s Amazing

#1. Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most demanded actors of the current generation, and the reason behind that is her outstanding acting skills and versatility. With movies like Masaan, URI: The Surgical Strike, Sardar Udham, Sanju, Manmarzian, Razi, and Raman Raghav, he established himself as a promising actor in the Indian film industry. Well, the actor had studied electronics and telecommunications engineering at the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, Versova, Mumbai. However, he had never wanted to be an engineer and his goal was to enter the world of showbiz.

#2. Jitendra Kumar

There’s a reason Jitendra Kumar’s character of a professor named, Jeetu Bhaiya is still considered one of the best characters of recent times. Although he was a skilled actor, he had pulled off the character with such ease and perfection because he was a student at IIT, Kharagpur where Jeetendra had studied Civil Engineering. However, it was his passion for filmmaking and storytelling that made him a household name across the country. Some of his memorable performances are in shows and movies, Panchayat, Kota Factory, TVF Pitchers, Permanent Roommates, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and Jaadugar.

#3. R Madhavan

Actor always so beautiful, the performance of R Madhavan in his first film, Rehnaa Hai Land Dil Mein, is still like therapy for his massive fanbase that stretches across the country. Over the decades, he’s worked in big-name movies and web series like Saala Khadoos, Vikram Vedha, 3 Idiots, 13B, Rang De Basanti, Tanu Weds Manu, Rocketry, Breathe, And the list continues. However, not everyone knows that before becoming big in the film industry, R Madhavan was an engineering student and holds a degree in electronic engineering from the famous Rajaram College, Kolhapur.

#4. Kartik Aaryan

If we talk about the current crop in Bollywood, then undoubtedly Kartik Aaryan is one of the most successful underdogs in the film industry. Without any real link with the film industry, he had attracted everyone’s attention with his first film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama and had transformed his image from monologue actor to all-around actor with his performance in the film, Dhamaka. Kartik climbs the ladder of success in B-town with each of his films. However, the actor comes from an engineering background as he had obtained a B.Tech in Biotechnology from a college in Mumbai.

#5. critical i say

One of the most amazing actresses in the film industry, Kriti Sanon also comes from an engineering background. The diva reportedly studied electronics and communications engineering at the Jaypee Institute of Information Technology in Delhi. Professionally, with her award-winning performance in her critically acclaimed film, Mimi has established herself as one of Bollywood’s leading actresses.

Don’t miss: Famous Indian celebrities who belong to the military: from Priyanka Chopra to Anushka Sharma

#6. Taapsee Pannu

The versatile actress, Taapsee Pannu, comes from an engineering background and also worked as a software engineer for a few years. The actress would have developed a mobile application, Font Exchange, which is used to change font colors in an iPhone. However, after a few years, she had tried her hand at acting, and the rest is history. Some of his best work to date has been seen in movies, Rose, Badla, Thappad, Mulk, Saand Ki Aankh, Game Over, and Haseena Dilruba.

You might like this: Bollywood celebrities who once worked as teachers: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Anupam Kher, etc.

#seven. Sushant Singh Rajput

Everyone’s favorite and outstanding actor, the late Sushant Singh Rajput was also an engineering student. The actor was reportedly ranked 7th in the All India Engineering Entrance Examinations (AIEEE). The actor had left engineering halfway through to pursue his passion for theater and film. The actor had made his acting debut in the television series, Kiss Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, which was followed by Pavitra Rishta, Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and a series of promising films. Sadly, on June 14, 2022, the actor was found hanged and dead in his apartment in Mumbai.

#8. Sonu Sood

While on screen he is famous for playing villainous roles, in real life Sonu Sood is loved by millions for what he has done for migrant workers during COVID-19. The actor has an engineering background, as he holds a degree in electronic engineering from the famous Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering in Nagpur.

#9. Kader Khan

An iconic actor and comedian, the late Kader Khan was one of the most beloved and respected celebrities in the history of Indian cinema. However, not many people know that Kader Khan studied civil engineering before succeeding in Bollywood. Not only that, but the iconic actor had also been a professor of civil engineering at the famous college in Mumbai, MH Saboo Siddik College Of Engineering. The actor had worked as a college teacher from 1970 to 1975. Sadly, the actor passed away on December 31, 2018, and left a void that was still empty and too big for another actor to fill.

#ten. Ameesha Patel

The ever so gorgeous actress, Ameesha Patel hardly needs any introduction as she was a national crush when she made her film debut, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, in 2000. However, some of her die-hard fans do not know the hidden fact that Ameesha holds a degree in biogenetic engineering from the prestigious Tufts University, USA. In addition, she was a gold medalist in economics, which says a lot about her training.

Well, the list clearly explains why people often say, “Har engineer pehle complete engineering karta hain, aur phir sochta hain ki kya karna hain.” Really, engineers are jack-of-all-trades. What do you think? Let us know.

Also Read: B-Town Celebrities Who Own Expensive Restaurants and Clubs, From Dharmendra to Shilpa Shetty

AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app

AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android Where iOS (Apple)