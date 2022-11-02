Entertainment
The 34-year-old former child actor who appeared in Eastenders and The Bill is jailed for hitting his mother
A former actor who repeatedly punched his elderly mother as she lay in bed has been jailed for nearly four years.
Joshua Malin, 34, appeared in Eastenders as a teenager in 2003 and The Bill in 2006, according to IMDB.
Malim assaulted Diana Malin, 71, at her home in Wood Green, north London, on March 1 while a restraining order was in place to protect her after previous attacks.
At the Old Bailey yesterday, Ms Malin sobbed in the court well as her only child was jailed for three years and eight months and barred from contacting her for a decade.
Malin has previously been convicted of five offenses against his mother, including assault causing actual bodily harm in 2010 and 2020, assault and battery in 2018 and 2020, and criminal damage in 2013.
He also broke a restraining order twice.
Malin had hit her on the head twice in June 2020, until she decided enough and called the police.
He had also grabbed her hand while she was driving and pulled her thumb several times on August 13, 2017.
In a victim impact statement read out in court, Malins’ mother said: The assault made me feel vulnerable, it made me worry about who was going to be at my door.
Before he was arrested, I was always afraid to open my front door for fear it was him.
I’m sad for both of us, it’s had an impact on my mental health and I feel scared, lonely and sad every day.
According to the IMDB Online Movies and TV Database, Malin appeared as Camcorder Lad in two episodes of Eastenders in 2003 and as Jimi da Costa in The Bill in 2006.
Malin also had a role in Lock, Stock, in 2000 – the television spin-off of Guy Ritchies’ 1998 film Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.
He was most recently working as a waiter at a hotel in Chelsea, the court heard.
Joshua Malin (left) as ‘Camcorder Lad’ in a 2003 episode of EastEnders
Prosecutor Martin Lewis said: On March 1 this year, Ms Malin received a knock on her door.
She allowed her son into her home, and at first he was calm.
She was lying on her bed and suffering a little from her long-standing condition, spondyloarthritis. Her son started accusing her of always staying in bed.
During the conversation, an ex-partner of Diana’s was mentioned, someone the accused did not get along with. But he discovered that they were talking to each other again.
They then discussed another friend whom the accused disapproved of. The accused became very angry because she had made a new friend.
Out of nowhere, he started punching her several times in the face. He said: If you keep seeing them, I’ll kill you.
It was a sustained attack.
Ms. Malin suffered a contusion to her eye socket and knee.
Charles Burton, defending, said there had been issues between Malin and her mother dating back to childhood.
He said: He has deep love and affection for his mother who was sadly affected by these very deep rooted issues.
He believes he has now learned to let go of these issues.
He led in his field of film, theater and the creative profession and lived a full and industrious life.
It wasn’t gratuitous abuse towards his mother, there are factors beyond his control – triggers that cause him to behave in a certain way.
It is inconceivable that he undertakes to visit his mother with the intention of hurting her. He would want nothing more in the world than at some point to reconcile with his mother whom he loves.
Judge Simon Mayo told Malin: The victim was your elderly mother, but this isn’t the first time you’ve used violence against her, nor the first time you’ve broken a restraining order that was trying to protect her. .
You went to her house while she was in bed and when you entered her room, you hit her several times.
She was 71 years old and suffered from serious health problems that confined her to bed for long periods.
I find it difficult to have a high degree of confidence that things will change.
Addressing a distraught Ms Malin, he said: I hope you understand why a long prison sentence was appropriate.
I know this will give rise to conflicting emotions within you as a mother.
I issued an injunction today [to] last 10 years, which means you are not at risk of being assaulted again.
Malin, of Wood Green, admitted to suffering actual bodily harm and breaching a restraining order,
He was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison.
Malin was also subject to a 10-year restraining order, preventing her from contacting her mother directly or indirectly, traveling to her address, or entering the Peabody estate where she lives.
