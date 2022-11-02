Entertainment
News | City of West Hollywood
The City of West Hollywood and its Transgender Advisory Council recognize November as Transgender Awareness Month. Since its incorporation in 1984, the City of West Hollywood has led the region in pursuing and implementing progressive and humane policies, fostering an environment of acceptance in which diversity is celebrated.
In recognition of Transgender Awareness Month, the city will fly the Transgender Flag above West Hollywood City Hall from Wednesday, November 2, 2022 through Wednesday, November 30, 2022. The city will also light the lanterns above the boulevard Santa Monica in blue, pink and white the colors of the transgender flag from Thursday November 10, 2022 to Monday November 21, 2022.
Transgender Awareness Month events will include:
- The National march for trans visibility will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. at West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard. The event kicks off with a rally and remarks from a national slate of speakers at 11 a.m., followed by trans and non-binary people taking their voices and feet to the streets at 12 p.m. Those interested in attending can join the March in person or virtually online at https://nationaltransvisibilitymarch.org.
- The City hosts the world premiere of Transvaginal diariesproduced by the National Organization for Women, Hollywood Chapter, on Saturday, November 5, 2022 and Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers/Public Meeting Room, located at 625 N. San Vicente Blvd. Both performances are free and open to the public. For more information and to RSVP, please visit Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-transvagina-diaries-world-premiere-2022-tickets-427431628507
The city also co-sponsors community events hosted by two trans-led organizations in Los Angeles.
- The Coalition of Unique Women 25e Anniversary gala will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., tickets can be purchased at https://www.theuwc.org. The Unique Womans Coalition (UWC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to being a collective voice centered on the stories and needs of Black Trans culture.
- The Parade [email protected] GARRAS will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. Tickets for the [email protected] Coalitions GARRAS fashion show can be purchased at https://garras.org. The [email protected] Coalition is a non-profit organization that advocates for the specific needs of the [email protected] community residing in the United States.
The City will arrange a face-to-face meeting Transgender Remembrance Day Ceremony on Sunday, November 20, 2022 6:00 p.m. at the City Council Chambers/Public Meeting Room, located at 625 N. San Vicente Blvd. The ceremony will be feature speakers and a reading of names to commemorate those who have been murdered as a result of anti-transgender violence. Transgender Memorial Day is part of the City of West Hollywood’s annual recognition of Transgender Awareness Month, which is recognized nationwide each November. Transgender Day of Remembrance is an opportunity to look forward and recommit to ending discrimination and transphobia by amplifying the visibility and voices of the transgender community. More information about this event can be found in the city calendar at www.weho.org/calendar. The City encourages each community stakeholder to honor the life and memory of community members and to take the opportunity to reflect on the work that remains to be done.
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) tracks annual statistics of violence against people in the transgender community. In the latest statistics currently available, the HRC reported that in 2022, at least 31 transgender or gender non-conforming people were shot or killed by other violent means in the United States. A disproportionately high number of victims are Black and Latina transgender women. The 2022 report follows reports of 41 deaths in 2021; 33 deaths in 2020; 27 deaths in 2019; 26 deaths in 2018; 29 deaths in 2017; and 23 deaths in 2016. According to the HRC: It is clear that deadly violence disproportionately affects transgender women of color, and that the intersections of racism, sexism, homophobia, biphobia, transphobia and uncontrolled access to firearms combine to deprive them of employment, housing, health care and other necessities, barriers that make them vulnerable. This wave of violence has been declared an epidemic by the American Medical Association. Actual rates of violence or death may, in fact, be higher, but anti-transgender violence can be difficult to measure accurately, as victims are sometimes misinterpreted in reports, which can delay awareness. fatal incidents.
The city of West Hollywood has been one of the most outspoken cities in the country when it comes to defending the legal rights of LGBTQ people. Over 40% of residents of the City of West Hollywood identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender. The City of West Hollywood is one of the first municipalities to form a Transgender Advisory Council, which addresses advocacy issues on behalf of transgender people in the areas of education, community outreach and empowerment, and makes recommendations to the West Hollywood City Council. Through its Transgender Advisory Council, the City of West Hollywood regularly co-sponsors programs and recognizes Transgender Awareness Month and Transgender Remembrance Day each November. For more information on the City of West Hollywood’s Transgender Awareness Month events, visit www.weho.org/lgbtq.
As part of its support for the transgender community, the City of West Hollywood has a Transgender Resource Guide available on the city’s website, which provides information on a variety of resources, including legal, health and social, available in the Greater Los Angeles area. strengthen and improve the well-being of transgender people.
For more information about Transgender Awareness Month, please contact Moya Mrquez, Community Programs Coordinator for the City of West Hollywood, at (323) 848-6574 or [email protected]. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496.
For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, follow @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email, and view the meeting schedule and city events at www. weho.org/calendar. The city of West Hollywood remains in a local emergency declared in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. West Hollywood City Hall is open for walk-in services at public ticket offices or by appointment by visiting www.weho.org/appointments. City Hall services can be accessed by phone at (323) 848-6400 and through the website at www.weho.org. Citys coronavirus updates are available at www.weho.org/coronavirus.
For reporters and members of the media who would like additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].
|
Sources
2/ https://www.weho.org/Home/Components/News/News/10605/23
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- News | City of West Hollywood
- Major fashion brands are increasing their emissions in 2022
- The 34-year-old former child actor who appeared in Eastenders and The Bill is jailed for hitting his mother
- Liz Cheney says Donald Trump ‘has an obligation to comply’ with committee subpoena and testimony will be ‘under oath’ – Deadline
- Boris Johnson gears up for another lucrative gig as ex-PM signs up for cryptocurrency conference
- Rublev defeats Isner and advances to third round Paris Masters
- Hong Kong stock exchange to adjust fees to boost turnover amid weak trading
- He is fleeing from Iran. But Not Fighting.
- Bollywood: what your favorite stars are doing – News
- Dale Partridge roasted after demanding men ‘drop the gay look’
- Jokowi’s reaction after receiving the report from the Minister of Youth and Sports regarding the PSSI outbreak
- Mena Suvari Joins Premiere Entertainment Group’s AFM Selling Title Fireflies At El Mozote (Exclusive) | New