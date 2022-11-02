News | City of West Hollywood

The City of West Hollywood and its Transgender Advisory Council recognize November as Transgender Awareness Month. Since its incorporation in 1984, the City of West Hollywood has led the region in pursuing and implementing progressive and humane policies, fostering an environment of acceptance in which diversity is celebrated.

In recognition of Transgender Awareness Month, the city will fly the Transgender Flag above West Hollywood City Hall from Wednesday, November 2, 2022 through Wednesday, November 30, 2022. The city will also light the lanterns above the boulevard Santa Monica in blue, pink and white the colors of the transgender flag from Thursday November 10, 2022 to Monday November 21, 2022.

Transgender Awareness Month events will include:

The National march for trans visibility will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. at West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard. The event kicks off with a rally and remarks from a national slate of speakers at 11 a.m., followed by trans and non-binary people taking their voices and feet to the streets at 12 p.m. Those interested in attending can join the March in person or virtually online at https://nationaltransvisibilitymarch.org.

The city also co-sponsors community events hosted by two trans-led organizations in Los Angeles.

The Coalition of Unique Women 25 e Anniversary gala will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., tickets can be purchased at https://www.theuwc.org. The Unique Womans Coalition (UWC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to being a collective voice centered on the stories and needs of Black Trans culture.

The City will arrange a face-to-face meeting Transgender Remembrance Day Ceremony on Sunday, November 20, 2022 6:00 p.m. at the City Council Chambers/Public Meeting Room, located at 625 N. San Vicente Blvd. The ceremony will be feature speakers and a reading of names to commemorate those who have been murdered as a result of anti-transgender violence. Transgender Memorial Day is part of the City of West Hollywood’s annual recognition of Transgender Awareness Month, which is recognized nationwide each November. Transgender Day of Remembrance is an opportunity to look forward and recommit to ending discrimination and transphobia by amplifying the visibility and voices of the transgender community. More information about this event can be found in the city calendar at www.weho.org/calendar. The City encourages each community stakeholder to honor the life and memory of community members and to take the opportunity to reflect on the work that remains to be done.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) tracks annual statistics of violence against people in the transgender community. In the latest statistics currently available, the HRC reported that in 2022, at least 31 transgender or gender non-conforming people were shot or killed by other violent means in the United States. A disproportionately high number of victims are Black and Latina transgender women. The 2022 report follows reports of 41 deaths in 2021; 33 deaths in 2020; 27 deaths in 2019; 26 deaths in 2018; 29 deaths in 2017; and 23 deaths in 2016. According to the HRC: It is clear that deadly violence disproportionately affects transgender women of color, and that the intersections of racism, sexism, homophobia, biphobia, transphobia and uncontrolled access to firearms combine to deprive them of employment, housing, health care and other necessities, barriers that make them vulnerable. This wave of violence has been declared an epidemic by the American Medical Association. Actual rates of violence or death may, in fact, be higher, but anti-transgender violence can be difficult to measure accurately, as victims are sometimes misinterpreted in reports, which can delay awareness. fatal incidents.

The city of West Hollywood has been one of the most outspoken cities in the country when it comes to defending the legal rights of LGBTQ people. Over 40% of residents of the City of West Hollywood identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender. The City of West Hollywood is one of the first municipalities to form a Transgender Advisory Council, which addresses advocacy issues on behalf of transgender people in the areas of education, community outreach and empowerment, and makes recommendations to the West Hollywood City Council. Through its Transgender Advisory Council, the City of West Hollywood regularly co-sponsors programs and recognizes Transgender Awareness Month and Transgender Remembrance Day each November. For more information on the City of West Hollywood’s Transgender Awareness Month events, visit www.weho.org/lgbtq.

As part of its support for the transgender community, the City of West Hollywood has a Transgender Resource Guide available on the city’s website, which provides information on a variety of resources, including legal, health and social, available in the Greater Los Angeles area. strengthen and improve the well-being of transgender people.

For more information about Transgender Awareness Month, please contact Moya Mrquez, Community Programs Coordinator for the City of West Hollywood, at (323) 848-6574 or [email protected].

