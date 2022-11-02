Domain Capital Advisors Concludes Over $700M Commitments for Joint Entertainment Fund | Company





ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–November 1, 2022– Domain Capital Group, LLC, a comprehensive private investment management firm, and its subsidiary, Domain Capital Advisors, LLC (DCA), today announced the closing of more than $700 million in equity commitments for a entertainment fund and a co-investment vehicle focused on film, television and music, with an allowance for other related investment opportunities. So far, the fund has deployed more than $170 million across all three media. We are thrilled to launch our first diversified private entertainment royalty fund, said Anthony Tittanegro, Executive Managing Director of Domain Capital Group. At a time of sustained entertainment industry growth supported by an ever-changing distribution channel landscape, we are focused on building a diverse asset base to generate cash return and help maintain capital. of our investors. The fund follows the company’s successful rollout of an $830 million segregated account launched in 2012, which focused primarily on film and television assets. DCA manages entertainment investments for corporate and public pensions, insurance companies, college endowments and multi-family offices, among others. DCA’s Media and Entertainment group specializes in a wide range of assets, including digital media, feature films, television, literary works, music publishing and recording rights, and theater productions. The fund also participates in long-term partnerships in various structures in order to support the creation of new content. Pete Chiappetta, Managing Director of DCA’s Media, Entertainment and Technology Business, added: “We believe in the long-term value of these assets and are committed to each investment and its connection to the creator as well as ‘with our broader portfolio. We see this as a structurally creative and flexible approach to achieving our investment objectives while meeting the needs of our transaction partners. DCA’s investment strategy in media and entertainment portfolios focuses on acquisitions primarily intended to generate cash returns with low correlation to the broader market. Keel Harbor Capital acted as fund placement agent and Sheppard Mullin as legal counsel for DCA. About Domain Capital Group Domain Capital Group, LLC, based in Atlanta, provides comprehensive private investment management services, through its subsidiaries of Registered Investment Advisors, to institutions, public and private pension plans, corporations, foundations, to endowment funds and high net worth individuals. Domain Capital Groups investment professionals are experienced in a wide range of asset classes and investment strategies, including real estate, natural resources, media, entertainment, technology, credit and other financial services. As of June 30, 2022, Domain managed approximately $8.4 billion in total assets through its two registered subsidiaries, Domain Capital Advisors, LLC and Domain Timber Advisors, LLC. Assets include approximately $7.2 billion of real estate, debt, alternative and other assets constituting regulatory assets under management (RAUM) and approximately $1.2 billion of non-RAUM, which includes real estate and additional managed loans. Please refer to each company’s ADV form for details. For more information, visit domaincapitalgroup.com. Show source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006054/en/ CONTACT: Mike Rieman Public Relations Cookerly 404-419-9230 [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA GEORGIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSULTANCY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE SOURCE: Domain Capital Group, LLC Copyright BusinessWire 2022. PUB: 11/01/2022 12:01 PM/DISC: 11/01/2022 12:02 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006054/en

