James Corden called out by Ricky Gervais for nearly identical Twitter joke – The Hollywood Reporter





James Corden’s November isn’t looking any better than his October. The recently under fire CBS late night host is now critical for making a joke in his Monday monologue which is an almost verbatim copy of one made by comedian Ricky Gervais. Corden’s joke was sparked by Elon Musk taking over Twitter and how the self-proclaimed “Chief Twit” often described the social media platform as a “town square”. “When you see Elon Musk talking about Twitter, he does this thing where he goes, ‘This is the town square,'” Corden said on The late show. “But it’s not, because if someone puts a sign in a town square that says ‘guitar lessons available’, you don’t make people in town say, ‘I don’t want playing guitar !’ But that sign wasn’t for you, it was for someone else – you don’t have to get mad about any of that. In Gervais’ 2018 Netflix special Humanitythe comedian broke down what he hated about irrelevant comments from angry Twitter users: “… [It’s] like going to a town square and seeing a big billboard that says, “Notice: guitar lessons” and saying, “I don’t want fucking guitar lessons!” … Good! It’s not for you, then. Walk away, don’t worry. » Gervais shared a clip from Corden’s show and wrote, “The town square ad for guitar lessons is awesome.” Since late night shows have writing teams, it’s rather unlikely that Corden wrote the joke himself and it’s quite possible that he was unaware of Gervais’ joke. . Gervais then deleted the tweet, explaining he “began to feel sorry for [Corden]”, and noted, “I think one of the writers “made it up” for him. I doubt he would knowingly copy such a stand-up routine verbatim like that. Tuesday noon, Corden recognized it was Gervais’ joke on his Twitter feed, but he stopped short of apologizing: “I inadvertently told a brilliant Ricky Gervais joke on the show last night, obviously not knowing that it came from him. It’s great, because it’s a Ricky Gervais joke. You can watch all of Ricky’s great specials on Netflix. Gervais has mocked Corden before. In his 2020 Golden Globes monologue, Gervais said: “The world could see James Corden as a big pussy. He was also in the film Cats.” Last month, Corden was banned (later not banned) from New York restaurant Balthazar after his restaurateur’s viral allegation that the host was “the most abusive customer of my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened there. 25 years ago”. The comment sparked a pile of criticism for the late night veteran. Corden eventually apologized for the incident on Late showbut also argued that it was exaggerated in separate interviews. “It was the most surreal moment,” Corden said first. say it Times United Kingdom. “I mean, it’s so weird. I never yelled at anyone, yelled, insulted anyone, swore or used derogatory language. … How remote is that a thing? How are you? And now it’s a fact, and that’s it. When that person who posted the story wasn’t even there. So strange. People keep telling me, “This is the world we live in!” And I don’t know if that’s true. I think it’s a world that we actively create, engage in and encourage. It’s frightening. Really scary.” Corden leaves his CBS late-night perch after eight years in 2023; he said he wanted to spend more time with his family.

