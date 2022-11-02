Bean counters give mixed review on Georgia movie tax credit | Entertainment

ATLANTA Georgia’s Department of Economic Development is doing a better job documenting the economic impact of the state’s film tax credit, according to a tracking study.
But the General Assembly failed to act to cap credit to control its growth, as a 2020 audit recommended.
Georgia has become a movie hub since lawmakers enacted the tax credit. The number of film production jobs in Peach State rose from 10,900 in 2016 to 16,500 in 2019, a 51% increase, according to a study by the State Department of Audit and Accounts released Monday. .
The tax credit has more than doubled since 2013, reaching $961 million for the 2019 tax year. It’s the largest state income tax credit and largest film incentive in the country.
While state policymakers applauded the jobs and economic impact generated by the movie tax credit, the 2020 audit suggested a need for additional information to properly assess costs and benefits. credit both to decision-makers and the general public.
The General Assembly passed legislation last year providing for economic analyzes of tax benefits, including credits, deductions and exemptions. The bill also tightened rules governing how film companies transfer or sell unused tax credits to other companies, a common practice for production groups that do some of their film work outside of Georgia.
Efforts have been made this year to cap credit. But a cap of $900 million a year approved by the state Senate Finance Committee was dropped before final passage of a broader tax cut bill.
Since the 2020 audit, the Department of Economic Development has focused on direct spending by production companies rather than the total economic impact of tax credits, the review notes.
The state agency also no longer includes industry-wide employment totals in its annual news releases on film production spending. However, he has always awarded salaries that are unrelated to credit spending, according to the review.
Nor have the film tax credit provisions been changed to reduce the economic benefits accruing to other states.
The 2020 audit noted that most states encourage the hiring of residents over nonresidents, but not Georgia. Thus, nonresidents and out-of-state suppliers can provide services within the state, and the expenses are eligible for the credit.
However, this shortcoming is corrected by legislation passed by the General Assembly in 2020 requiring audits for all film projects receiving the credits. While expenses for nonresident salaries and out-of-state vendors are still eligible for the credit, the audits should narrow down ineligible expenses for work done outside the state.
The economic development agency generally agreed or had no comment on the review’s findings.
This story is available through a partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.
