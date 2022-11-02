24-Year-Old K-Drama Actor and Singer Dies in Itaewon Crowd’s Crush – Mothership.SG

Former “Produce 101” contestant Lee Ji Han was among more than 150 victims who died in the Itaewon crowd crush last Saturday (October 29).

Funeral November 1

On October 30, Lee’s agency 935 Entertainment confirmed his death in a public statement online.

It is true that Lee Ji Han died as a result of the Itaewon accident on October 29,” Lee’s agency said.

We would like to express our deepest condolences to his family, who are saddened by the sudden and tragic news, and to all those who loved him, they added.

A Lees mourning altar was placed in the funeral hall of Myongji Hospital in Goyang, Gyeonggi.

His funeral will also take place there today (November 1).

rising star

Lee shot to fame in 2017 after appearing on the second season of South Korean reality competition “Produce 101.”

He ranked 98 out of 101 competitors.

He then made his acting debut in the 2019 web drama “Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day.”

According SoompiLee was to appear in the upcoming MBC drama, “Season of Kkokdu,” alongside co-stars Kim Jung-Hyun and Im Soo-Hyang.

After Lee passed away, his “Produce 101” cast members Park Hee-Seok and Kim Do-Hyun posted their condolences on their Instagram Stories.

Ji Han left this world and went to a comfortable place. We ask you to say goodbye to him on his last journey, they wrote.

Top image via @ji_han_0803 on Instagram.