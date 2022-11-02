Connect with us

Entertainment

24-Year-Old K-Drama Actor and Singer Dies in Itaewon Crowd’s Crush – Mothership.SG

Published

11 seconds ago

on

By

 


Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Former “Produce 101” contestant Lee Ji Han was among more than 150 victims who died in the Itaewon crowd crush last Saturday (October 29).

Photo via @ji_han_0803

Funeral November 1

On October 30, Lee’s agency 935 Entertainment confirmed his death in a public statement online.

It is true that Lee Ji Han died as a result of the Itaewon accident on October 29,” Lee’s agency said.

We would like to express our deepest condolences to his family, who are saddened by the sudden and tragic news, and to all those who loved him, they added.

A Lees mourning altar was placed in the funeral hall of Myongji Hospital in Goyang, Gyeonggi.

His funeral will also take place there today (November 1).

rising star

Lee shot to fame in 2017 after appearing on the second season of South Korean reality competition “Produce 101.”

He ranked 98 out of 101 competitors.

He then made his acting debut in the 2019 web drama “Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day.”

According SoompiLee was to appear in the upcoming MBC drama, “Season of Kkokdu,” alongside co-stars Kim Jung-Hyun and Im Soo-Hyang.

After Lee passed away, his “Produce 101” cast members Park Hee-Seok and Kim Do-Hyun posted their condolences on their Instagram Stories.

Photo via @k_bean_heeseok on Instagram

Ji Han left this world and went to a comfortable place. We ask you to say goodbye to him on his last journey, they wrote.

Congratulations! You have reached the end of the article (whether by fast scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the Lifestyle & Entertainment Writer role at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via @ji_han_0803 on Instagram.

If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://mothership.sg/2022/11/itaewon-crowd-crush-lee-ji-han-dies/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: