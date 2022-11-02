AFM: Hollywood (Thailand) launches its first film Slate





Adventures in the sex trade, ladyboys and Thai boxing figure prominently in the first film launched at the AFM by Hollywood (Thailand). The company currently handles its own rights sales at the American Film Market. It recently secured an initial deal with Epic Pictures for North American rights to the slate. The two companies formalized their relationship on Tuesday, the first day of the market, with an afternoon signing ceremony at the Loews Hotel. Hollywood (Thailand) is a Bangkok-based distributor and producer who previously made the creature feature film “The Lake” in 2019. At $5 million, the film had a significantly higher budget than the Thai average and involved significant animatronics. The film was funded through a combination of AFM pre-sales and Chinese investment. The slate launch includes four titles in various stages of preparation. The closest to completion is “22”, a reference to an infamous roundabout in Bangkok where drugs, prostitution and crime are rampant. The film is directed by Ekalak Klunson and stars Bank Thiti (“Hormones”, “May Who?”), D Gerrard (“4 Kings”) and Sydney Supitcha. The release is scheduled for July 2023. “We want to show another side of Bangkok, the story of young people growing up in an environment where they are surrounded by the traps of crime and poverty. Just as ‘City of God’ represented a side of Rio and ‘Parasite’ showed a side of Seoul, we are going to reveal a side of Bangkok that is usually hidden,” said Boy Watson, CEO of Hollywood (Thailand). Paul Spurrier (“The Forest”) directs “Champagne at Tiffany’s” which tells the comedic story of a young soldier who trains overseas and returns to Thailand when his colonel father dies. It is then that he discovers that he has inherited a ‘ladyboy’ cabaret. He must use his military training to get the girls into shape. Tiffany’s Cabaret in Pattaya is the real-world home of the world’s most well-known ladyboy performances, but also transgender beauty pageants. The film will star Miss Tiffany and past and present stars of The Tiffany’s Show and is due for release in September 2023. ‘The Red Eagle’ will bring the incredible skills of Thai boxing back to the movies and is set to launch the careers of a new generation of action stars. The casting has not yet been confirmed. The release is scheduled for November 2023. Also set in the Thai boxing scene, “5th Round” is a feature-length documentary that goes behind the ring and probes the harsh realities of boxers desperate to escape squalor. It is co-directed by Rawee Piriyapongsak and Nontawat Numbenchopol (“Boundary”) and is currently in post-production. “Hollywood (Thailand) will not change its policy of producing Thai-language films and using Thai talent. But we’ll focus on titles that showcase aspects of Thailand that appeal to the rest of the world. Watson said. “And we want to touch on some of the subjects that everyone knows but rarely feature prominently in Thai cinema.” “We believe that great stories and engaging subject matter can bring Thai films to a much wider audience. Tony Jaa’s films brought Thai films to a global audience. Then, in the early 2000s, ghost films Thais have been riding the wave. I am convinced that Thai films are ready for a new golden era,” Watson said. Variety.

