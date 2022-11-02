Documentary about Donald Trump from the Daily Wire when he debuts on November 3 – The Hollywood Reporter





DailyWire+ – the subscription streaming service from a conservative media company The daily thread – is about to launch a special 73-minute documentary titled My dinner with Trump November 3. It features former President Donald Trump sitting with 16 of his closest advisers and administration officials for a broad and “intimate” conversation at his property in Bedminster, New Jersey. Said to be filmed in a cinema verité style, the footage covers dialogue on issues including the economy, the border crisis, foreign policy, the Biden family and more. “He’s the Trump the media will never show you. Unguarded with his closest advisers. Access like no president has ever given. Love him or hate him, you’ve never seen a thing like this. as before,” reads the official synopsis. A promo from the Daily Wire documentary Dinner With Trump. Courtesy of The Daily Wire To promote the release, DailyWire+ today released a trailer featuring prominent Trump figures such as Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway and National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow s speaking at the table. “People didn’t know what to expect because remember, you’re the first president in the history of the United States with no political experience,” Conway says in the clip. Although not shown in the trailer, others who appear in the doc are Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Mark Meadows, Dan Scavino, Dr. Ben Carson, Chad Wolf, Robert Lighthizer, Stephen Miller, Jason Miller, Keith Kellogg , Brooke Rollins, Kevin Hassett and Susie Wiles. Sitting at the head of the table, arms crossed over his chest, Trump has the final say in the trailer, offering, “Stay loose, be cool, watch what happens.” My dinner with Trump was produced by Dallas Sonnier of Bonfire Legend and David M. Wermus of Daily Wire Entertainment with executive producers Larry Weitzner, William Zagger and Lisa Morrison.

