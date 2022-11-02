Bollywood’s Most Iconic Badshah Dialogues





A prolific actor, a euphoric dancer, a devoted producer, a loving husband, a doting father, the king of romance, Badshah of Bollywood and so on. Words will fail, but describing Shah Rukh Khan’s long, three-decade career would still be incomplete. Ruling the world with his charismatic personality, timeless films, indelible performances and prodigious box office numbers, SRK is not just an actor but an emotion for the movie buff. It won’t be wrong to say that we smiled when he laughed on screen, we had tears in our eyes when he cried in a movie, we shook a leg when he danced to a dance number and we felt every word he said on the big screen. While his films are timeless, his dialogues will also go down in history. On SRK’s 57th birthday, let’s take a look at some of his best dialogue: bade bade deshon main aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hai We can’t help but put this dialogue from the evergreen Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge at the top of the list. Don ka intezaar toh gyarah mulkon ki font kar rahi hai lekin, Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi na mumkin hai This dialogue needs neither an introduction nor a reminder. While we love SRK as a romantic hero, we fall for him again when he plays the villain, just like in put on. Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh Poori kaynaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai Maybe for fun if not seriously, we can’t deny that at least once we’ve all used this dialog from Om Shanti Om in our real life. Hum ek baar jeete hai, ek baar marte hai, shaadi bhi ek baar hoti hai. Aur pyaar ek baar hi hota hai It will not be wrong to say that Rahul in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has perfectly described that how we live once. We’d also like to take this opportunity to salute another iconic dialogue by Shah Rukh Khan from the same film. Kuch kuch hota hai, Anjali, tum nahi samjhogi. My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist Intense SRK dialogue from director Karan Johars My name is khan proved to be a cult favorite. Ek tarfa pyaar ki taqat hi kuch aur hoti hai… While SRK had an appearance in Karan Johars Ae Dil Hai Mushkilit only took one dialogue for King Khan to etch his mark on the hearts of the audience. Haso jiyo muskurao Kya pata kal ho naa ho You will hardly find a person who did not have tears in his eyes when Shah Rukh Khan said this line to Preity Zinta in Kal Ho Naa Ho. Rahul.naam toh suna hoga This has to be Shah Rukh’s most used dialogue in movies. And why not? Admittedly, Rahul is the most used pseudonym for King of romance. Kabhi kabhi jeetne ke liye kuch haarna padta hai. Aur haar ke jeetne waale ko Baazigar kehte hai. Shah Rukh Khan as the villain dialed the charm up to 11 with dialogues like this in Baazigar. Sattar (70) minute, sattar minute hai tumhare paas. Every time we think of indian chak!, the very first thing that comes to mind is SRK Sattar’s iconic minute monologue. Read allRecent news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,India NewsandEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,Twitterandinstagram.

