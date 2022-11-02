‘Blonde’ and 9 Other Movies That Paint a Darker Side of Hollywood and Stardom

It’s no secret that Hollywood has a darker side. It’s a massive movie industry that has entertained countless people around the world for over a century now, but for all its glamor and beauty, there’s a darker underbelly underneath. He is no longer hidden from the public, as there have been too many stories about the harm he did to people for onlookers to remain blissfully unaware.





Additionally, some films explicitly condemn and highlight the darker side of Hollywood, with some being released decades ago. There are even Hollywood movies that detail the tougher side of Hollywood, making it all the more clear that it’s far from a perfect industry. Here are 10 movies that heavily critique Hollywood by showing its darker side, making them important — and often disturbing — movies that reveal a side of the business that Hollywood probably doesn’t want you to see.

‘Blonde’ (2022)

When the dust settles on 2022, Blond will almost certainly be considered the most controversial film of the year. Instead of giving viewers a more traditional biopic about the ups and downs of the life led by the iconic Marilyn Monroe, Blond focuses almost exclusively on bass. In the process, it’s a film that lays bare the psychological torment and horror of being a talented, attractive young woman stuck in a system run by often predatory men who aren’t afraid to use and to abuse.

The disturbing look at the behind-the-scenes trauma present in Hollywood – which was probably even worse in the 1950s and 1960s than it was in the 21st century – could be what led to Blond be poorly received by many viewers. There’s an argument to be made about the ethics of using an actual character to tell a story about industry-wide corruption and misogyny, but ultimately, Blond captures and presents these unsettling things in gruesome, flawless detail.

“The Gambler” (1992)

One of by Robert Altmann the most famous movies, The player departures Tim Robin as a studio executive in Hollywood whose job it is to approve or reject scripts. His life spins out of control after he accidentally kills a man, and he simultaneously finds himself worrying about his professional career and whether the law will catch up with him.

It’s ultimately a comedy, but very dark, which means it’s a little lighter and more satirical than other films that highlight Hollywood’s inherent darkness. Altman uses the film to comment on his own personal struggles and struggles within Hollywood’s cutthroat film industry, and does so very effectively.

“Sunset Boulevard” (1950)

sunset boulevard is undoubtedly one of the greatest film noir of all time, and could also stand as Billy Wilder best film. Considering the strength of his filmography, that’s really saying something.

The film centers on a young screenwriter wrapped up in the life of a silent film star, who has found herself unable to find work since films began to use dialogue (from 1927). It’s a dark, pretty dark film about how Hollywood chews up and spits out some people when it’s no longer needed, and it’s very powerful to present. Gloria Swanson in the lead role, an actress who was herself popular during the silent era, but found herself increasingly out of work as said era ended.

“Beyond the Valley of the Dolls” (1970)

Even though it is a sequel to the famous 1967 cult film valley of the dollsappellant Beyond the Valley of the Dolls a sequel is not quite exact. It’s a more comedic and weird film, and features different characters (although both feature a female cast).

Whereas Beyond the Valley of the Dolls is somewhat funny, it is also scathing in its commentary on Hollywood culture. The main characters all go there hoping to find successful and rewarding careers, but are instead corrupted by the immorality and superficiality of the film industry. It ends up being quite dark, and was (perhaps unsurprisingly) written by a film critic Roger Ebertwhose main career was reviewing movies (obviously).

Mulholland Drive (2001)

Picture via Universal Pictures

One of by David Lynch the most famous movies, Mulholland Drive is a surreal, nightmarish descent into an exceptionally dark version of Hollywood. It follows a young woman (played by Naomi Watts) who comes to Hollywood hoping to succeed as an actress, only to find that her experience there is completely different from what she expected.

Mulholland Drive explores identity, the price of fame, and how Hollywood can inspire people to sell their souls to succeed in the industry. It’s a trippy and bizarre, yet haunting and memorable film, with its mysterious atmosphere that sets it apart from other dark portrayals of Hollywood.

“The Brute and the Beautiful” (1952)

The wicked and the beautiful stands with the 1950s sunset boulevard as a surprisingly old film to deal with the darker side of the film industry. It follows a former top producer in Hollywood who goes to great lengths to score a big hit that will revitalize his career, only to find that is much easier said than done.

The film doesn’t push as hard as later films with similar themes, but it was bold by 1950s standards to suggest there was a darker side to Hollywood. It’s an engaging, well-acted film about the hardships and personal struggles that unfold daily behind the scenes in Hollywood, and also has one of the Kirk Douglas’ best lead performances in a career full of greats.

‘Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)’ (2014)

Whereas Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) primarily focuses on a theatrical production, the main character is someone who found success in Hollywood before attempting to pursue a career on stage. As such, it’s a film that comments on Hollywood cinema, even though it’s not set in Hollywood.

The main track birdman is it by commenting on superhero movies and their overwhelming presence in the film industry. by Michael Keaton The character, Riggan Thomson, is haunted by his most well-known role, playing a superhero called Birdman earlier in his career. Of course, parallels can be drawn to Keaton’s own work as Batman, with birdman using this clever cast – and its razor-sharp script – to comment on how trends in Hollywood cynically come and go.

‘Barton Fink’ (1991)

The Coen Brothers are no strangers to self-aware humor, but few of their films deal so much with the industry in which the legendary filmmaking duo found success. Barton Fink.

At its most basic level, it’s a movie about a playwright who tries to turn his attention to writing for the big screen, only to find working in film is a nightmare. It’s a surreal and dark and funny film, which shines a light on the horrors and darkness of Hollywood in a way that may be overdone, but ultimately rings true.

“Under the Silver Lake” (2018)

Picture Via A24

Few films commit more deeply to showing Hollywood/Los Angeles as a dark and disturbing place as much as under the silver lake Is. It’s about a young man who uncovers a sinister conspiracy in Hollywood and deals with themes like paranoia and obsession in increasingly intense ways as he goes.

Elaborating would reveal where the film will end up going, but the film implies that Hollywood is home to many dark secrets and has shaped America as it is now known throughout the 20th century and into the 21st. This may get too ridiculous for some, at the film’s climax, but there’s probably some validity to what the film ultimately communicates, even if it does so by portraying a fictionalized – or heightened – version of reality.

“The Assistant” (2019)

The wizard may be set in New York, but it’s still about the Hollywood film industry. Rather, it shows how corruption in Hollywood extends beyond the city of Los Angeles itself, through its harshly realistic story about a young woman struggling to work in the film industry, where the places of Toxic work and destructive studio bosses run rampant.

Although the film doesn’t name any actual people, it’s hard not to think of the very real #MeToo movement while watching The wizard, since it was made shortly after the 2017 event that shook the film industry, and seems directly inspired by it. This makes it one of the harshest and most realistic portrayals of Hollywood’s dark side, as it expertly highlights just how hurt vulnerable individuals in the film industry can be and how writers often draw from it.

