Com2uS acquires 4.2% of the capital of SM Entertainment





Game publisher Com2uS has acquired a 4.2% stake, or 990,000 shares, in SM Entertainment for an undisclosed amount, the company announced Tuesday. Shares of SM Entertainment closed at 71,100 won ($50) on Monday, taking the price of 990,000 shares to around 70 billion won. The investment is not “because the company wishes to tilt SM Entertainment in its favor”, but because it believes “SM Entertainment is undervalued and has strong growth potential for the future”, according to a Com2uS press release. SM Entertainments’ stock prices have fallen more than 20% since the company peaked at 90,000 won last April, due to deteriorating market conditions and the absence of a hit song from its artists. SM Entertainment is one of the top entertainment companies that has helped popularize Korean popular culture around the world, the company said. It sold foundations with revenue of 700 billion won and net profit of 130 billion won in 2021 and has the most diverse portfolio of artists among K-pop agencies. The partnership will give Com2uS a chance to pair its technologies with SM Entertainments intellectual properties (IP), including computer graphics and special visual effects. SM Entertainment has also made easy use of visual technology in recent years, such as holding virtual concerts online during the pandemic. In September, SM Entertainment saw its shares soar 19% in one day when it announced it would sever ties with a music production company wholly owned by chief producer Lee Soo-man. SM Entertainment announced on September 15 that it would terminate its contract with Like Planning, a music production company wholly owned by Lee, by the end of this year. Founded in 1997, Like Planning is a music production and consulting company that took 6% of SM Entertainments revenue in exchange for their insight into creating music from SM artists. The company was signed with SM Entertainment for 20 years and paid 11.4 billion won in the first half of this year. The current contract lasts until December 2023, which would have been automatically renewed if there had been no objections. Shares of SM Entertainment closed down 5.9% from the previous day at 66,900 won. BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]

