Prolific French film producer and sales agent Nicolas Chartier recently reduced the price of its starting home in Hollywood Hills to less than $1.6 million. The modest property is listed with Mia Cottet at Sotheby’s International Realty. Located high up in historic Hollywood Dell, and originally listed for sale two months ago at nearly $2.3 million, the humble bungalow was acquired by Chartier for around $1 million in 2007, the year before he won an Oscar for “The Hurt Locker. Original details can still be found in the late 1940s home that sits on a mostly flat, pint-sized lot along a secluded canyon road just south of Lake Hollywood. In addition to four bedrooms, one of which is flooded with natural light from a large skylight, and three bathrooms, one of which features vintage peach-pink ceramic tile, the laid-back retreat features a large, recessed living room with fireplace and exposed panels. exposed beams, a cozy separate dining room and a simply updated kitchen. The living room, kitchen and one of the bedrooms open up to the low maintenance and dry considering U-shaped gravelled courtyard that wraps around the back of the house. With room to add a small pool, the yard offers several citrus and avocado trees, as well as vibrant bougainvillea. Nestled into the slope at the rear of the property, a raised terrace is backed by an imposing wall of ivy. Once upon a time as a concierge at Disneyland Paris, Chartier has long owned a much larger and extravagant contemporary home above Lake Hollywood which was acquired through a corporation in 2015 for over $9.9 million. dollars from actor and investor Ashton Kutcher. Chartier has produced dozens of films through his Los Angeles-based film and distribution company, Voltage Pictures. Some of the many feature films brought to the screen by Chartier and his production/distribution company include “Dallas Buyers Club”, “Fathers and Daughters”, “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” and “Ava”.

