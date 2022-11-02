Bollywood celebrities warmly wish Ishaan Khatter’s birthday





Bombay (Maharashtra) [India]Nov. 01 (ANI): On the occasion of Ishaan Khatter’s 27th birthday, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts and sent their warmest wishes to the ‘Dhadak’ actor.

Taking to Instagram, actor Vicky Kaushal shared a photo on his Stories which he captioned, “Happy Birthday Gullu Macha!!! Keep shining! @ishaankhatter.



Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, “Mera Gullu, Mera Ishu, Mera Bhai! Mastikhor, Dil ka chor aur naache to Phoddd! Full of Love and Life! Keep inspiring the artist in me, always watching your back and looking forward to all you do. Happy birthday.”



Actor Ayushmann Khurrana wrote: “Happy Birthday Ishaan. Good luck with your Phone Bhoot movie.



Actor Kunal Kemmu shared a funny photo with the ‘Khaali Peeli’ actor and wrote, “Happy birthday @ishaankhatter bachhiiii! My partner in most fun and food crimes…love you Bwoy.



Actor Anushka Sharma wrote, “Happy birthday Ishaan. I always wish you love and light.



Katrina Kaif shared a video on her stories which she captioned, “Happyest birthday to our gullu @ishaankhatter May you have a Bhootifull year.”



Actor Shahid Kapoor posted a funny video on his Instagram which he captioned, “Happy birthday @ishaankhatter Only Jhappis and Pappis for you.” Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Happy Birthday. I hope all your birthday wishes come true.



Actor Tiger Shroff shared a photo of Ishaan with his dad Jackie Shroff and wrote, “Happy birthday bro @ishaankhatter Having an amazing year ahead kill it this week boyzz.”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan is currently busy with “Phone Bhoot” promotions. In the film, he will be seen sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the film is set to hit theaters on November 4, 2022.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in a period war movie “Pippa” alongside Mrunal Thakur. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon of “Airlift” fame, the film is set to hit theaters on December 2, 2022. (ANI) This report is filed by the ANI news service. TheNewsMill accepts no responsibility for such content.

