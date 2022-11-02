Marvel Casts First New Actor for WandaVisions Agatha Disney+ Show





After recently confirming a returning actor from Wanda Vision, Agatha: Chaos Coven has found its first all-new cast member for the Disney+ series. After becoming an instant fan favorite for her efforts as Agnes/Agatha Harkness in Wanda VisionKathryn Hahn is already set for her MCU return in her own spin-off series. Convent of Chaos will give Hahn her first high-profile effort in the MCU as she develops the powerful witch’s tale, and with filming set to kick off in the near future, Marvel is rounding up its best names for cast and crew. Wanda Vision and Wonders Writer Megan McDonnell recently joined the team for this show, which already features the rest of the writing team of Wanda Vision – and that’s not even including the expected A-list cast. Dottie star Emma Caulfield will make an unexpected return to this series, hopefully giving fans a taste of the magic they’ve been expecting to see from the Queen Bee in Wanda Vision. And now Hahn and Caulfield have their first new co-star as the show looks to kick off its lengthy production schedule. Coven of Chaos earns a new star Joe Locke Variety revealed that Marvel Studios added actor Joe Locke to Kathryn Hahn’s cast Agatha: Chaos Coven on Disney+, though her specific role has yet to be revealed. Locke is best known for his role in the Netflix series Heart strokewhich marked his debut in any movie or TV show. He becomes the third actor of Convent of Chaos after Hahn and Dottie actress Emma Caulfield Ford of Wanda Vision. Deadline added to the report, noting that Locke will play the male lead in the series opposite Kathryn Hahn. Although details are still unknown, he would play “a gay teenager with a dark sense of humor.” When will Locke’s role in the WandaVision spin-off be revealed? With Joe Locke being openly gay, fans will be curious to see who he ends up playing as he works with Kathryn Hahn upon his return to the MCU. The biggest hope right now is that Marvel will introduce adult versions of Wanda Maximoff’s twin sons, Billy and Tommy, especially with Billy being one of the most prominent young LGBTQIA+ heroes in the MCU. There’s a chance that Locke could play an older version of the Julian Hilliard character, allowing Billy to explore his powers and even work under the tutelage of Hahn’s main witch, in a way. It could also open the door to the show featuring the Hulkling, which was actually set to perform in Wanda Vision before COVID-19 changed its plans. This series could allow Marvel to adjust its intro plan if Locke played Billy, paving the way for one of comics’ most notable romances with a few notable young Avengers in the process. It will likely be some time before Locke’s official role is revealed, though Marvel may decide to share more information once filming for the series begins in early December. Agatha: Chaos Coven is expected to arrive on Disney+ in late 2023 and early 2024.

