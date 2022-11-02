Connect with us

Universal Hollywood Hints Reservations May Be Needed For Super Nintendo World

A reservation system may be in use for Universal Studios Hollywood’s upcoming Super Nintendo World, according to the fine print on new annual pass sales.

Among the benefits listed for the Platinum Annual Pass is one-time (per day after 3 p.m.) reservation-free entry into Super Nintendo World (opening early 2023) when reservations are required to enter the country. This is the first indication of how Universal can handle demand for the new land.

A timed entry system was used at Universal Studios Japan when its Super Nintendo World open in 2021. Other universal parks also limited land access when they debuted to prevent overcrowding. Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida once used a ticket system with one-hour return windows when the lot reached capacity, and Hollywood used a similar system on busier days when its own Wizarding World area, Hogsmeade, opened. its doors in 2016.

Exactly when fans will need to pick up Super Nintendo World reservations is still undetermined. As rumors persisted that soft openings could begin as early as January, and most recent episode from The Disney Dish with Jim Hill podcast reported that the land will open March 10, Universal Hollywood has not updated the opening schedule for the lands beyond early 2023. Animatronics started testing in the country months ago.

The Hollywood version of Super Nintendo World will feature a new ride, Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, which will not be included with Universal Express passes. The land will also feature interactive elements that can be linked to a Power-Up group, a toad-themed restaurant, and at least one new store.

