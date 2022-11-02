Takeoff, member of the rap group Migos, shot dead outside a private party in Houston, police say | Entertainment

Takeoff, who was one-third of the rap group Migos, was fatally shot early Tuesday in Houston, Texas, a source close to the group confirmed to CNN. He was 28 years old.
Police received a call of a shooting in progress around 2:34 a.m. local time, Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said Tuesday at a press conference. Officers arrived at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston where there was a private party and found a dead man at the scene.
Two other people – a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman – were also injured in the shooting and went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Sgt. Michael Arrington with the Police Department Homicide Division.
Employees told police an argument took place after the party ended when a large group of people gathered outside the front door outside the building, leading to the shooting. At least 40 people were at the scene at the time of the shooting, Finner said.
“A lot of people who were there fled the scene and didn’t stay to make a statement,” Arrington said.
Finner identified the deceased man as Kirshnik Khari Ball, also known as Takeoff from the rap group Migos.
“I’ve had many calls from Houston and outside of Houston, and everyone has been saying what a great young man he is, how peaceful he is, what a great entertainer (he is),” Finner said, later adding that Takeoff was highly respected. and non-violent.
“I wouldn’t expect him to be involved… We have no reason to believe he was involved in anything criminal at the time,” Finner said.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said he met Takeoff’s mother.
“It doesn’t matter how famous you are. You might not be famous at all,” Turner said. “Anyone who loses their life is a life lost, and there are family members and friends who are hurting.”
The hip-hop community reacts to Takeoff’s death
Gucci Mane, who recently collaborated with Takeoff on the track “Us vs. Them”, wrote on instagram“It broke my heart” upon hearing the news.
“It’s awful. From the tragedy of dying to the tragedy of having online video,” actress Keke Palmer said. shared on Instagram, referring to a video that appears to show the rapper who died in the moments following his murder. “It’s all just tragic and I’m so sorry for all his family and everything he touched. Really terrible.”
Rapper Ja Rule aired his grievances over Takeoff’s violent death on Twitterwriting, “this shit needs to STOP…sending love to friends and family.”
“Takeoff’s legacy lives on in Atlanta and around the world,” the team tweeted.
Migos broke into the scene in 2013
Born in Lawrenceville, Georgia, Takeoff began performing with his uncle and fellow rapper Quavo, along with Offset, as Migos in 2008. The trio shot to fame with their 2013 single, “Versace.”
Their success only increased in 2016 with the release of their hit “Bad and Boujee”, which featured recording artist Lil Uzi Vert.
The single quickly became an internet sensation, spawning a slew of memes that played the lyrics “rain drop, drop top”.
The song received an even bigger boost after creator and “Atlanta” star Donald Glover dropped the single’s name during an acceptance speech at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.
“I really want to thank the Migos, not for being on the show, but for doing ‘Bad and Boujee,'” Glover said at the time. “Like it’s the best song ever.”
Takeoff and Quavo recently formed the duet “Unc & Ouf” and released their debut album, “Only Built for Infinity Links,” on October 7.
“Time to pop it, you know what I mean? Time to give me my flowers, you know what I mean?” Takeoff said. “I don’t want them later when I’m not around.”
