‘Why the hell do you want to be in there?’

Ti West has released two major horror films this year: Xa slasher set during a 1970s porn shoot, and Pearl,the bloody origin story of Xthe most fascinating character. He knows his movies aren’t for everyone, so he asked every actor when making Xthe same question: Why?

In our Last Things I Learned as a Filmmaker, Ti West shares his favorite on-set stories and how he works through every stage of the filmmaking process, from writing to shooting to editing. He is a genre filmmaker with lofty ideas and a deep love of film history: X looks at the rise of auteur cinema in the 1970s, while X, set in 1918, examines how new cinema technology reshaped and ignited people’s imaginations.

But given the sex and violence in both films and the actors’ potential vulnerability, he wanted to understand their motivations for taking big creative risks alongside him.

“With X, I asked every cast member, Why the hell do you want to be in this movie?, West wrote. “Because there were plenty of reasons not to be in a movie like this. So I was interested in knowing why they would want to do this. And if we were on the same page, then great, and if their reasons didn’t line up with my reasons, it’s like, well, that’s not the project for us.

Since his debut as a filmmaker two decades ago (you can read more about his early years in our interview with X and pearl producer Peter Phok, above) West has found that people bring a wide range of expectations and fears to set. He says he tries to understand his people as best he can.

“On set, you’re going to meet all kinds of personalities, because you’re working with a lot of people. Some of those people are going to be a bit eccentric, and you have to be ready for that. You have to be open and mindful that everyone out there, actor and filmmaker, whether they admit it or not, is going to have insecurities around: What if this stuff wasn’t good? What if I’m an impostor, and this is where everyone finds out?It’s something that everyone goes through. You have to empathize with that, so you don’t force someone to be defensive,” he says.

“A lot of the fights on set come from people arguing over something that has nothing to do with what they’re arguing about. What they’re actually fighting for is about something else from a long time ago. three weeks. Now it’s manifesting like this, because someone didn’t communicate properly. You have to be a bit of a psychologist and you have to try to be as understanding as possible about people’s goals.

His best collaboration on X happened to be with Mia Goth, who plays two different roles in the film: budding starlet Maxine, and old, jealous Pearl. When X was filming in New Zealand during the pandemic, West and Goth quickly came up with the idea of ​​making the prequel pearl. X was released in March and Pearl arrived soon after, in September.

Although West and Goth co-wrote pearl, with her starring and him directing, some of their best decisions were made in the moment on set, including a creepy smile that Mia Goth developed and held on the spot. She tells that story here.

And the success of X and pearl led to another collab Ti West and Mia Goth would then work together on the sequel MaXXXine, which follows, you guessed it, Maxine as she sets out on a quest for stardom in the VHS era.

pearl and X are now available on VOD.

Main image: Mia Goth plays Maxine, a young Texas girl in search of stardom in X, by Ti West. Photo by Christopher Moss, courtesy of A24.