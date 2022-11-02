Northwestern collects top results at Temple Open, places ninth in preseason poll





Fencing Northwestern competed in the Temple Open over the weekend, earning five top-eight finishes and placing ninth in the latest preseason coaches’ poll. Freshmen led the way for the Cats in women’s epee, with Anna Damratoski and Karen Wang taking third place and Lia Douglas placing eighth. Second year Hanna Lipthay finished 13th. Junior Sky Miller and rookie Megumi Oishi placed third and fifth respectively in women’s saber, while the second Kailing Sathyanath took 13th place. In the women’s foil event, first year Juliana Hung finished ninth and second Rowan Park placed 12th. The Cats kicked off the season by hosting the Remenyik ROC and RJCC Tournament and competing in 2022 October North American Cup. At Remenyik ROC and RJCC Tournament, Sophomore Yejine Lee placed first in Division 1-A Women’s Foil and Oishi won Division 1-A Women’s Saber. NU is coming off an impressive 2021-22 season, which included a top 10 berth at the NCAA Championships, a withdrawal of No. 1 Notre Dame at the DeCicco Duals and a 31-13 record. Miller finished ninth in saber at the NCAA championships and won a bronze medal at the senior national women’s saber championships. She was also a finalist for Women’s Saber of the Year. Lipthay finished 18th in epee competition at NCAA championships and was a finalist for New Collegiate Athlete of the Year and Female Swordsman of the Year. As for the rest of the season, NU has a busy month ahead, competing at the Western Invitational, Vassar Invitational, and Elite Invitational. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @katewalter03 Related stories: — Fencing: Northwestern participates in the October 2022 NAC —Fencing: Why I Play: Julia Yoon talks about motivation and the winning mindset —Fencing: cats continue to sneak into the competition

