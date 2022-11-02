A Waltons Thanksgiving Trailer: Richard Thomas Presents New CW Movie (VIDEO) | Entertainment

Who better to wish you a Happy Thanksgiving and introduce you to the family at the heart of A Walton Thanksgiving than the original John Boy himself, Richard Thomas? He does just that in TV Insiders’ exclusive trailer for the CW’s special premiering Sunday, Nov. 20 on The CW.
We were not only grateful for all these blessings we received, but we were also reminded of the precious role the donation plays with a family called the Waltons, he says.
We have so much to be grateful for. I thank God every day for this family, Olivia (Bellamy Young) says. Watch the trailer above to see the family together, a young boy who shows up with nowhere to go (who better to welcome him than the Waltons?), and more. (You don’t want to miss the ending.)
A Walton Thanksgiving follows the 2021 film, Return of the Waltons. The Walton family prepares for Thanksgiving in 1934, and the Depression hits everyone. John Walton (Teddy Sear) found a way to support his family through farming and taking odd jobs with the eccentric Baldwin Sisters. It’s also time for the annual Harvest Festival Fair, and carnival rides, talent shows and pie contests become the center of attention for the Waltons.
John Boy (Logan Schroyer) learns the true meaning of taking responsibility, Mary Ellen (Marcelle LeBlanc) comes to understand patience and collaboration, Grandma (Rebecca Koon) finds winning can be complicated, and Olivia shares her healing heart with all the other members of the Walton family at a time when each of them needs it most. And when a young boy enters the world of the Waltons, everyone’s life is changed in ways they could never have imagined.
A Walton Thanksgiving also stars Christian Finlayson as Jason, Tatum Matthews as Erin, Samuel Goergen as Jim Bob, Calloway Corrick as Elizabeth, Alpha Trivette as Grandpa Walton and Rebecca Koon as Grandma Walton, with special guests Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. Thomas narrates the film.
The film is produced by Magnolia Hill Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producer Sam Haskell, writer and co-executive producer Jim Strain, co-executive producer Hudson Hickman, producer Billy Levin and producer Bobby Kelly. Joe Lazarov is the director and co-executive producer and Tena Clark is the composer. The Waltons was created by Earl Hamner.
A Walton ThanksgivingMovie premiere, Sunday, November 20, 8/7c, The CW
