Shahrukh Khan’s Birthday: Timeless Baadshah Films of Bollywood | Video of SRK’s birthday manna





Shahrukh Khan birthday, Shahrukh Khan movies:The idol of millions, Shahrukh Khan turns 57 today. A boy from Delhi rose to fame as Baadshah of Bollywood and the success story that gives hope to Indians even today. Shahrukh Khan, commonly referred to as “the King of Bollywood”, has contributed to many successful films for the film industry. He’s shown time and time again that he can portray any role, be it romantic, action, antagonist, or brand new. Today we present a selection of his timeless films for all SRK fans to discover: #LOOK | Mumbai: Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam greet fans who gathered in large numbers outside his ‘Mannat’ residence to catch a glimpse of him, on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday. pic.twitter.com/8uDi9X0ETQ ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022 1. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the biggest blockbusters in Hindi cinema which continues to be a favorite even today. It was this film that launched his journey as a romantic hero, earning him labels such as “The King of Romance”, making him one of the richest actors in the world. DDLJ stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are directed by Aditya Chopra. 2. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is the fourth film to feature well-known pair Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. 3. Devdas (2002) It’s a heartbreaking love story worth watching. It is written by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. 4. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) When the film first hit theaters over twenty years ago, no one could keep their eyes dry. If viewers feel like moping, they should watch this heartbreaking film. 5. Chak Dé! India (2007) Khan plays the coach of the women’s hockey team and had a very strong character in this movie. This is a fantastic watch for sports enthusiasts as it has a touch of patriotism and will undoubtedly give you goosebumps. 6. My name is Khan (2010) Another popular film, My Name Is Khan, tells the story of Rizwan Khan, an autistic man who was affected by the tragic disaster at the Twin Towers.

