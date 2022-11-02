Musician Cormac Roth, son of actor Tim Roth, dies aged 25 from cancer | people





Cormac Roth, musician and son of actor Tim Roth and former designer Nikki Butter, died on October 16 at the age of 25, from cancer diagnosed in November 2021. The family has it announced almost two weeks later, on Monday the 31st, through a press release. in American entertainment media Variety. He was a wild, electric ball of energy and his spirit was full of light and kindness, the family said in the statement. As savage as he was, Cormac was also the epitome of kindness. A gentle soul who brought happiness and hope to those around her. Heartbreak comes in waves, as do tears and laughter, when we think of this beautiful boy throughout the 25 years and 10 months that we have known him. An irrepressible, happy, wild and wonderful child. Recently a man. We like that. We will take it with us wherever we go. Cormac Roth studied at Bennington College, a private arts college in Bennington, Vermont, known for having among its alumni outstanding writers like Andrea Dworkin, Bret Easton Ellis or Judith Butler and actors like Peter Dinklage or Justin Theroux . Cormac Roth’s specialty was music: he was a professional guitarist, composer and producer. Last July, the musician shared with his followers on social networks the diagnosis of his disease a few months earlier: he was suffering from stage III germinal cancer, the stage preceding metastasis. He took away half my hearing, 60 pounds, my confidence, and will continue on his murderous path until I can stop and kill him, he wrote on his blog. instagram account. But that didn’t take away my will to survive, or my love of music. He hasn’t knocked me down yet. If someone close to you is touched by cancer, do not hesitate to communicate, because it is an emotional roller coaster like nothing else. I love you, do the things you love. Life is short. It’s chaos. And you never know when it will be you. Be wise and go to the doctor. Damn cancer. His father, Tim Roth, was throughout his career one of director Quentin Tarantino’s favorite actors, appearing in films such as reservoir dogs, pulp Fiction, the hateful eight oh once upon a time in hollywood. During his career, he starred in the two major commercial successes, such as the incredible hulk oh The Planet of the Apeslike in independent and low-budget films, like in In the meantime, by Mike Leigh, o Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are dead, by Tom Stoppard. His acting skills earned him a 1995 Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Cunningham in the film. Rob Roy, the passion of a rebel, the only one to have directed the strip starring Liam Neeson and Jessica Lange. He did not survive: Kevin Spacey took him for the usual suspects. Tim Roth had three children: the eldest, Jack Roth, 38, son of actor and screenwriter and producer Lori Baker, is also an actor. With Nikki Butter, he had Hunter Roth, 27, and the late Cormac Roth, the youngest of the three.

