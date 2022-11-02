Entertainment
Actor Pooja Bhatt joins Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad. Watch | Latest India News
Actor Pooja Bhatt briefly joined Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad on Wednesday on the 56th day of the yatra which now runs through Telangana. “Every day a new story is being created… Every day the number of people loving each other in the country increases,” the party wrote, tweeting photos and videos of Pooja Bhatt joining the yatra. Read also | ‘Rajiv se Rahul tak’ parallels as Bharat Jodo reaches Charminar: ‘Dad started Sadbhavana Yatra 32 years ago’
In the video, Pooja Bhatt can be seen joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra from the front as she shakes hands with Rahul Gandhi. The duo can also be seen exchanging a few words.
Pooja Bhatt has become one of the big names in Bollywood to have extended his support for Bharat Jodo Yatra. Earlier, Swara Bhasker praised Rahul Gandhi and the Yatra. “Credit where it belongs…Despite election defeats, trolling, personal attacks and constant criticism that is almost ineffective, @RahulGandhi has not succumbed to either communal rhetoric or sensationalist politics. Given the situation of this country, an effort like @bharatjodo is commendable!” Swara tweeted.
In Telangana, Bharat Jodo Yatra saw some star power with former Indian cricket captain and one of Telangana’s active CCP presidents, Mohammed Azharuddin joining the rally. Southern actor Poonam Kaur also joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra and accompanied Rahul Gandhi.
On Tuesday, Radhika Vemula, the mother of Rohith Vemula, the Dalit student from Hyderabad University who died by suicide in 2016 following allegations of harassment, joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra. “Extensive solidarity with Bharat Jodo Yatra, marched with Rahul Gandhi and called on Congress to save the Constitution from the onslaught of BJP-RSS, justice for Rohith Vemula, passage of Rohith law, increase in representation of Dalits, oppressed sections in the upper judiciary, education for all,” Radhika Vemula tweeted after meeting Rahul Gandhi. “Rohith Vemula is and will remain a symbol of my struggle against social discrimination and injustice,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
