Entertainment
Hollywood seeks a cut as Netflix launches ad-supported streaming
Netflix’s new ad-supported service will launch on Thursday without the full lineup of programming found on its premium platform, as studios negotiate with the streaming service for higher revenue for the rights to their shows.
The new service is rolling out to 12 markets this week, just seven months after Netflix shocked investors by reversing its longstanding opposition to launching an ad-supported tier. Rival services including Hulu, Peacock and Paramount Plus have ad-supported versions, and Disney Plus plans to roll out ads next month.
Selling ads is one of the ways Netflix executives plan to generate new revenue streams. Its subscriber base has shrunk for two consecutive quarters this year, causing its market value to halve.
In a presentation to reporters and investors, company officials acknowledged that not all of its premium-tier content will be available on the ad-supported plan. But they say shows that receive 85-90% of the viewing time spent on the service will be available, including popular rates such as The crown.
Some studios may want to see how well Netflix’s ad-based service is performing before agreeing to place shows on the service, a person familiar with the talks said.
It could take weeks after they launch, when they know more about what works and what doesn’t, before some deals are signed, the person said.
Netflix does not have some of its most popular programs such as Seinfeld, Gilmore Girls and NCISbut licenses them from rival studios such as Sony, Warner Bros and Universal.
Some of these licenses that were drafted when Netflix management had strongly opposed advertising on the service do not allow the content to be streamed on this new service. In some cases, the contracts explicitly prohibit programs from being streamed on an ad-supported level if Netflix ever decides to launch one.
The studios have been negotiating with Netflix for months over licensing the service, people familiar with the matter said. Among them is Sony, which does not have a streaming service but has adopted an arms dealer strategy of selling film and TV rights to the highest bidder.
If you’re Sony, they’ll take a pound of flesh, said an executive at an investment group that acquires media copyright royalties. It’s like going to a hotel. This [room] has an ocean view as opposed to a view of the mountains. You are going to have to pay more money.
Netflix said the new ad-supported service, which will cost $6.99 per month, is not a revenue-sharing model at this time, but the industry expects it to change that soon. position.
For studios and talent, negotiations over the ad-based streaming service represent a bigger opportunity than just a cut in ad revenue. They also hope to claw back some of the performance-based, or back-end, pay they lost in the streaming era.
Under the current system, the talents behind Netflix hits like squid game did not share the spoils of their success. It’s not like Netflix pays me a bonus. Netflix paid me according to the original contract, Hwang Dong-hyukthe show’s creator said last year.
With its subscription model, Netflix has been able to provide far less performance data for its shows than traditional TV networks. But the company will start working next year with Nielsen, the ratings service, to gather the detailed data requested by advertisers.
A big question is whether this will lead to a performance-based backend for creative talent, said Stephen Saltzman, head of the international entertainment group at law firm Fieldfisher. I think this will put more pressure on Netflix to come up with performance-based metrics and compensation for the creative community.
