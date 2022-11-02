‘Heartstopper’ Actor Kit Connor Comes Out As Bisexual, Slams Allegations Of ‘Queerbaiting’





Kit Connor confirmed this week that he is bisexual, but said his announcement was not of his own free will. The British actor who plays Nick Nelson, a young athlete coming to terms with his sexuality in Netflix’s LGBTQ-inclusive teen series Heartstopper, quit Twitter last month amid fiery talk on social media about his private life . Connor, 18, expressed his frustration with online speculation when he returned to the social media platform on Monday. back a minute, he tweeted. I am bisexual. Congratulations on forcing an 18-year-old out of it. I think some of you missed the point of the show. bye. come back for a minute. I am bisexual. Congratulations on forcing an 18-year-old out of it. I think some of you missed the point of the show. bye —Kit Connor (@kit_connor) October 31, 2022 Connor did not elaborate on what may have forced him to speak publicly about his sexuality. In recent months, the actor has been accused of queerbaiting or pandering to fans by leaning into the belief that they identify as LGBTQ in real life. Other stars, including Charlie Puth and Harry Styles, have faced similar allegations. However, criticism of Connor intensified in August when he was Point hand in hand with actor Maia Reficco, her co-star in the upcoming movie A Cuban Girls Guide to Tea and Tomorrow. Kit Connor (left) and Joe Locke in Netflix’s ‘Heartstopper’. Shortly after Heartstopper debuted on Netflix in April to near universal fame, Connor defended his decision to keep his sexuality private both in interviews and on social media. I’m perfectly confident and comfortable in my sexuality, but… I’m not too big on labels and things like that, it told podcaster Josh Smith in May. I don’t feel like I need to label myself, especially not publicly. By Tuesday morning, Connors’ announcement had drawn strong support from fans, as well as his Heartstopper cohorts. You don’t owe anyone anything tweeted actor Joe Locke, who plays Nick’s boyfriend, Charlie Spring. I’m so proud of you my friend. You don’t owe anyone anything. I’m so proud of you my friend —Joe Locke (@joelocke03) November 1, 2022 I really don’t understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then happily spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes, creator and showrunner Alice Oseman tweeted. I hope all these people are embarrassed like FUCK. Kit you are amazing.

