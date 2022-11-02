Funeral of actor Lee Jihan who died in Itaewon crowd crush; Im Soo-hyang pays tribute – Manila Bulletin





Korean actor and Produce 101 season 2 alumnus Lee Jihan, who died in the Itaewon crowd crush on October 29, was laid to rest on November 1. Lee Jihan was among 156 people including 26 foreigners who died when tens of thousands of people celebrated Halloween in Itaewon, Seoul, a multicultural neighborhood with many bars, restaurants and shops. Korean actor Lee Jihan died in the Itaewon tragedy on October 29 (Instagram) The horrific tragedy happened when people piled into a narrow alley, causing the crowd to crush. Of the 156 people killed, 101 were women and 55 men. Lee Jihans’ funeral was held at Myongji Hospital Funeral Home in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, near Seoul. According to a Korean media report, Lee Jihan’s family, friends and acquaintances attended the funeral, which took place at 1:30 p.m. KST (12:30 p.m. in the Philippines). His family wept during the funeral. When her photo and coffin were loaded onto the funeral car, her father screamed and collapsed to the ground. The family and friends who were there wept and cried out his name. He participated in the survival audition show Produce 101 season 2 in 2017 and made his acting debut in 2019 in the web drama Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day. The 24-year-old actor has wrapped filming for the upcoming drama Season of Kkokdu, which will star actress Im Soo-hyang and actor Kim Jung-hyun. The two and the drama crew went after Lee Jihan on October 31. Korean media reported that Lee Jihan has completed filming about 10 episodes of Season of Kkokdu. In the drama, he took on the role of Im Soo-hyang’s former boyfriend. Due to his death, the filming of the drama was stopped. Korean actor Lee Jihan (left) was filmed for the role of actress’ ex-boyfriend Im Soo-hyang (right) in the upcoming drama Season of Kkokdu’ (Instagram) Im Soo-hyang, who starred in dramas ID: Gangnam Beauty and When I Was The Most Beautiful, took to Instagram to pay tribute to Lee Jihan. “I was originally supposed to film with you all day yesterday, but after the news we all gathered at your morgue and sat there for a long time without saying anything, she said, reported SBS News. She added: ‘I know how hard you worked and wanted to do well so I was so sad you were leaving us so soon. Your parents held my hand, saying you bragged that I compliment your game. I cried for a long time because I was sad that I had said more words of support and cared more for you . The actress said: “It’s tragic to say goodbye to my colleague, but I promise to think of you and to work harder for you, so that you can be proud of me up there. I hope you are well now. SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY NEWSLETTER CLICK HERE TO JOIN



