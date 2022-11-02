Former Prime Minister Johnson in talks with Hollywood talent agency Endeavor | Economic news





Boris Johnson is in talks with one of Hollywood’s most prominent talent agencies over a lucrative speaking deal after his aborted run for a second term as British Prime Minister. Sky News has learned that Mr Johnson has held detailed talks with Endeavour, the group founded by US businessman Ari Emanuel. Sources said the former prime minister, who resigned in September, had held talks with several talent agencies in recent weeks, including Endeavor and the Harry Walker Agency (HWA), one of its affiliates. HWA is one of the world’s leading speaker brokers and boasts the likes of former US presidents.

Clinton and Obama, the wife of former Hillary Rodham Clinton, actress Whoopi Goldberg and tennis star Serena Williams, on her books. Mr Johnson is set to earn millions of pounds from his speaking engagements after his tumultuous time in Downing Street. His efforts to garner enough support from fellow parliamentarians to replace Liz Truss, his own successor, ended in failure last month. Entertainment industry sources said on Tuesday that Mr Johnson could earn tens of millions of pounds speaking and appearing in the media if he worked prolifically for several years. The exact amount of any advance or fee negotiated by him was unclear. A person close to him suggested that he had no plans to take on any television work “in the near future”, although they acknowledged he was planning to take on a number of conferences in the coming months. Mr Johnson also held talks with other agents and a deal with Endeavor and HWA was not certain to materialize, the person added. It is understood Whitehall rules overseen by the Advisory Board for Professional Appointments (ACOBA) mean Mr Johnson cannot formally sign a deal until December. A spokesman for the former prime minister declined to comment.

