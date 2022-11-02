Daily Quiz | On some famous painters of modern art in India





The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai has around 250 works of art, many of which have been made by some of India’s leading contemporary artists. Here is a quiz on some famous painters of modern art in India.

The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai has around 250 works of art, many of which have been made by some of India’s leading contemporary artists. Here is a quiz on some famous painters of modern art in India. Start the quiz 1. A famous painting of a woman dressed in saffron holding a book in one hand, sheaves of paddy in the second, a rudraksh in the third, and a white cloth in the fourth was made during the Swadeshi movement. He is iconic because he conceptualized an idea that we all know. This idea is also part of a famous slogan. What is this painting called and who painted it? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Bharat Mata, Abanindranath Tagore I knew it!Click here if you know the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. This Indian painter, born in Hungary, died young. Although he is a friend of Jawaharlal Nehru, this painter never drew him saying he was too beautiful. Who was this avant-garde artist? SHOW ANSWER I knew it!Click here if you know the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. This painter said he feared and was fascinated by Indian forests. He was one of the founders of India’s most radical artistic movement. Its trademark is the bindu. Who are we talking about? SHOW ANSWER I knew it!Click here if you know the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. This painter wrote under the pseudonym of Sunanda. He was the founder of the famous artists’ village Cholamandal de Chennais. who was he? SHOW ANSWER I knew it!Click here if you know the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai has around 250 works of art, many of which have been made by some of India’s leading contemporary artists. A famous story has it that a competition was held in 1963 by Homi Bhabha to select an artist to paint a mural. Upcoming artists including Satish Gujral, VS Gaitonde, NS Bendre, MF Husain, B Prabha, KK Hebbar, KH Ara and Rasik Raval were then contacted. One of them was eventually chosen because its painting was considered more substantial and durable. Who was this artist who later became one of India’s best-known artists? SHOW ANSWER I knew it!Click here if you know the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. Who is the famous painter who painted this portrait of Amartya Sen? This painter made portraits of SN Souza, Anjali Ela Menon, BV Doshi, Krishen Khanna, Richard Bartholomew, Raghu Rai, among others. This daughter of painters is an actress and director and has won one of the highest French civil distinctions. SHOW ANSWER I knew it!Click here if you know the answer NEXT QUESTION

