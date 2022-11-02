Besides Bappi Lahiri’s song ‘Jimmy Jimmy’, here are 5 Bollywood songs that caused a stir overseas long before

Entertainment
Bollywood songs have always been loved by many. And not just in India but all over the world, people are choosing Indian songs to dance to in their parties. A recent case, however, is very sensitive when an old disco song, ‘Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja’ from the film Disco Dancer (1982) was used by Chinese citizens for their ongoing protest.
Frustrated with COVID-19 restrictions, Chinese citizens protested using the beats and lyrics of Jimmy Jimmy. A host of protest videos have surfaced on the internet that feature “Jie mi, jie mi” which in Mandarin translates to “Give me rice, give me rice” used for the ongoing protest.
This is not one of the cases, in the past many Bollywood songs have caused a stir in foreign lands.
Mera Joota Hai Japani by Shree 420
Starring Raj Kapoor Shree 420 the film was released in 1956 and the song from the film Mera Joota Hai Japani composed by Shankar-Jaikishan and sung by Mukesh became a popular song in the Soviet Union due to the mention of the Russian hat in the song’s lyrics ‘Sar pe laal topi Rusi’. Not only that, the film became the Soviet Union’s highest-grossing foreign film at the box office and a huge hit in Israel and Romania as well.
Additionally, Ryan Reynolds’ 2016 star Deadpool also used the iconic song in the opening and closing scenes. In the 2013 film Gravity, British-Indian actor Phaldut Sharma, the voice behind clumsy Indian astronaut Shariff sang mera joota hai japanese and expressed that the song fits perfectly into the film.
Kala Chashma of Baar Baar Dekho
Released in 2016, Baar Baar Dekho was the exact opposite of its name and couldn’t do any box office magic but Kala Chashma song became an international rage. The song was sung by Amar Arshi, Badshah and Neha Kakkar. Dancers dressed in Peppa Pig costumes shake their legs to Kala Chashma song.
The song also made celebrities like popstar Demi Lovato, popular TV host Jimmy Fallon, Norwegian dance troupe also showed their dancing skills through this song.
Stupid Maro Stupid by Hare Rama Hare Krishna
Stupid Maro Stupid 1971 movie song Hare Rama Hare Krishna identified with audiences across India and abroad. Apple at the unveiling of the iPhone 13 live event in 2021 chose to play the iconic Stupid Maro Stupid song. He plays in the background of the video shows a young delivery man battling the storm on his motorbike on his way to reach customers using the iPhone 13.
The song sung by Asha Bhosle has a whole other magic and composed by RD Burman. Not only that, Dum Maro Dum has become an inspiration for many artists around the world.
Jai Ho by Slumdog Millionaire
Who can forget AR Rahman’s iconic compound Jai Ho song from the film Slumdog Millionaire (2008), which won India its first Oscar in the music category. The song has been played in almost all parts of the world after the movie shot its blockbuster across the globe.
The song has not only been praised by music experts around the world, but has also been redone by the music group Berkley India Ensemble with an English rendition. The song also received the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for a Motion Picture. The song was also played in gyms around the world for a long time. The song was written by Gulzar and sung by Sukhwinder Singh.
jimmy jimmy disco dancer movie song
Composed by Bappi Lahiri, the song jimmy jimmy was sung by Parvati Khan for the movie Disco Dancer. The song has become a new anthem for people in China protesting the Covid lockdown. In Mandarin Jie mi, jie mi translates to Give me rice, give me rice.
The song was used in a video where a girl holding an empty container explains the condition of Chinese citizens deprived of food even after the lockdown because there was a food sidewalk.
