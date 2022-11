Unforgettable Bollywood Badshah Roles

Ruler of Bollywood and millions of hearts with his mesmerizing eyes, charming smile, intriguing wit and phenomenal acting, Shah Rukh Khan has never failed to amaze audiences during his three-decade career. Although the man needs no introduction, SRK has been given many names, which are as big as his identity. DD nationals Fauji At Bollywood’s Badshah, SRK always surprised his fans with each of his roles he tried. Whether it’s playing a hero, villain, comedian, or even a cameo appearance, perfection is synonymous with Shah Rukh Khan. Although he won accolades as a romantic hero, Khan never failed to give goosebumps whenever he appeared as a villain on the big screen. The Man With All The Magic turns 57 today and on this special occasion, we took the opportunity to stroll through some of his unforgettable roles and movies. PS: don’t worry if you can’t find your favorite in the list below. Just a reminder, we haven’t forgotten Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Darr, Dil Se, Asoka, Kal Ho Naa Hoand Swades among others. Devdas Following in the footsteps of his idol Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh played an angsty lover in this tearful. Rocking the box office, Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Devdas was based on the 1917 novel of the same title by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff, Devdas was truly a magnum opus of its time. Veer Zaara Yash Chopra Veer Zaara tops the list that proudly proclaims SRK as the king of romance. Marking the return of the great filmmakers after a seven-year hiatus, this cross-border love story proved to be the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. Pair Shah Rukh against Preity Zinta, Veer Zaara is considered a film that did full justice to SRK’s acting skills. put on While many ardent Amitabh Bachchan fans thought SRK could never portray the character of Don, the actor simply killed everyone with his attitude throughout the film. From his offbeat looks to his intriguing personality, from his sizzling attitude to his killer aura, Shah Rukh has defined perfection in every image. Chak De! India Venturing into the genre of sports drama, in 2007, SRK shook audiences with his role in this film. Frankly, Chak from India! Is a fine example of Shah Rukh Khan’s powerful acting prowess. Moreover, we can’t think of anyone else who can fit so perfectly into the shoes of a strict and arrogant coach. At six times its budget, the film also won a National Award and five Filmfare Awards. My name is khan While jodi from Kajol’s 90s super hit starring Shah Rukh was enough to make it a success, with this film Karan Johar proved once again why he is counted among the top Bollywood filmmakers. Breaking the box office, My name is khan is definitely a film that gives a slight glimpse of the level of versatility that King Khan possesses. Essays on the role of a Muslim man with Asperger’s Syndrome, Shah Rukh earned himself several accolades. Read allRecent news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,India NewsandEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,Twitterandinstagram.

