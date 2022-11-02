Blue whales swallow 10 million pieces of microplastic a day – YP





As the largest animals on Earth, blue whales are mighty big eaters, gulping down tons of food every day. They are also ingesting huge amounts of plastic, scientists say, due to the alarming volume of tiny pollution particles choking the oceans.

Researchers on Tuesday presented an estimate of the number of microplastics ingested by three species of baleen, fin and humpback whales off the U.S. Pacific coast, detailing a problem posing uncertain health concerns for these marine mammals.

As baleen whales, these species are filter feeders. They filter food, including shrimp-like crustaceans called krill and other small prey, from seawater using baleen in their mouths made of keratin, the substance found in people’s fingernails.

Recycling will not prevent microplastics from entering the human body, experts say According to the study, blue whales can swallow about 10 million pieces of microplastic per day, or up to about 43.5 kg of plastic. For fin whales, whose main prey is also krill, the estimated daily count is around 6 million pieces of microplastic, or up to 26 kg of plastic. Some humpback whales specialize in krill and some prefer to eat small schools of fish. According to the study, krill-friendly humpback whales can ingest around 4 million pieces of microplastic (up to 17 kg of plastic) per day, while those that favor fish can consume a much smaller amount, around 200,000 pieces. In moderately polluted waters off the west coast of the United States, baleen whales could still ingest millions of microplastics and microfibers per day, said Matthew Savoca, marine biologist at Stanford University, co-author of the study published in the journal Nature Communications. Humpback whales can swallow up to four million microplastics per day. Photo: Shutterstock We also find that the vast majority of 99% comes from prey that has previously ingested plastic and not from the water it filters, Savoca added. The study illustrated how baleen whales may be at high risk of ingesting microplastics due to their feeding pattern, the amount of food they consume, and their habitat that overlaps with polluted areas, like the California Current flowing south along the North Americas. Western coast. Blue whales can reach a maximum of around 30 meters in length, fin whales around 24 meters and humpback whales around 15 meters. Chemists are preparing a way to remove microplastics from wastewater using okra Researchers estimated the daily ingestion of microplastics by examining the foraging behavior of 126 blue whales, 65 humpback whales and 29 fin whales using measurements from electronic tag devices suctioned to the animals’ backs. , with a camera, microphone, GPS locator and an instrument that tracks movement. They then considered the concentrations of microplastics in the California Stream. A study published last year of the same whales off the west coast of the United States showed that blue whales eat around 10 to 20 tonnes of krill per day, while fin whales eat 6 to 12 tonnes of krill. and humpback whales eat 5-10 tons of krill or 2-3 tons of fish. The new study found that the whales primarily feed at depths of 50,250 meters, which coincides with the highest measured microplastic concentrations in the deep-sea ecosystem. A close-up of microplastics, which are found in large quantities in the ocean. Photo: Shutterstock Microplastics are particles of plastic debris less than 5mm in length resulting from the disposal and degradation of various consumer products and industrial wastes, with their concentrations in the oceans increasing in recent decades. The potential effects on the health of whales if ingested are not well understood. Although not the focus of our study, other research has shown that if the plastics are small enough, they can pass through the intestinal wall and into internal organs, although the long term effects are not known. still clear. Plastics can also release chemicals that are endocrine disruptors, said marine biologist Shirel Kahane-Rapport of California State University, Fullerton, lead author of the study.

