



Matthew Perrythe 53-year-old actor’s book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoircame out on Tuesday and there is yet another story about how his addiction affected his life. Pear started drinking at the age of 14. He later began to experiment sexually, but only after having “six beers already” due to his nervousness. As a result, he “couldn’t play”. So, at just 15, she thought she had “a dic…that wouldn’t work.” He wrote, “I failed to make the connection between alcohol and my non-functioning private parts. And no one was able to find out. Nobody. So I wandered around the planet thinking that sex was long. Time is something for others. Years. Sex seemed like a lot of fun, but it wasn’t in my arsenal. It meant in my mind, and in my pants at least, that I was born helpless.” Tricia Fisher came to the rescue Eventually, the budding actor started dating Tricia Fisher – daughter of Eddie Fisher and half-sister of Carrie Fisher – and the couple eventually attempted to get intimate. But, again, a nervous, virginal Pear was unable to perform. “Nothing worked; nothing,” he wrote candidly. “Once again horrified, I let go of Tricia Fisher’s loving arms and pushed my thin, naked body into a chair in the apartment. I sat there, sweet and sad, my two hands cupped in my lap like a nun during vespers, ddo my best to cover my embarrassment and maybe a tear or two.” “She walked over to me, took my hand, pulled me back to bed, laid me down, and of course…pure glory, for two whole minutes!” “That night, by dint of a miraculous universe and the care of a beautiful young woman who deserved better, I finally first misplaced my virginity and then lost it completely, and impotence no longer matters. part of my vocabulary ever since, just as she promised it wouldn’t. Everything about me – at least physically – is working very well.” And while these love stories are depressing, Perry’s the time of writing the book details his decades of struggle with alcohol and opioid addiction. He was taking 55 pills a day at the height of Friend, He nearly died in 2018 after his colon exploded. That didn’t stop him from using it. Two years later, he had another near-death experience. He’s been sober for 18 months.

