happy birthday bollywood king





Shah Rukh Khan is 57 years old today. Here are glimpses of the actor from the past few years that dot his journey as King Khan. 1ten

Shah Rukh Khan

| Photo: Salman Ali/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan launches a new range of OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) based smart TVs along with an ultra-premium R Signature TV with roll-up display panel, on May 24, 2022 in New Delhi. 2ten

supporters of Shah Rukh Khan

| Photo: Satish Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Fans and supporters of Shahrukh Khan throng outside Arthur Road Jail for the release of his son Aryan Khan on bail on October 29, 2021 in Mumbai. 3ten

supporters of Shah Rukh Khan

| Photo: Prateek Choudhury/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Fans of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan celebrate after the release of movie Raees on January 25, 2017 in Kolkata. 4ten

Supporter of Shah Rukh Khan

| Photo: Satyabrata Tripathy/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Fans outside Mannat to catch a glimpse of actor Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday at Mannat Bandstand on November 2, 2017 in Mumbai. 5ten

Shah Rukh Khan

| Photo: Pramod Thakur/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan during a beautification project at Bhoomi Pujan Bandstand at Bandra on October 26, 2016 in Mumbai. 6ten

Shahrukh Khan and AbRam Khan

| Photo: Milind Shelte/The India Today Group via Getty Images

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan greet fans on the occasion of Eid at Mannat in Mumbai. seventen

supporters of Shah Rukh Khan

| Photo: Pramod Thakur/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Hundreds of fans gathered as Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 50th birthday at his resident ‘Mannat’ on November 2, 2015 in Mumbai. 8ten

supporters of Shah Rukh Khan

| Photo: Pramod Thakur/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Hundreds of fans gathered as Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 50th birthday at his resident ‘Mannat’ on November 2, 2015 in Mumbai. 9ten

supporters of Shah Rukh Khan

| Photo: Gideon Mendel/Corbis via Getty Images

A sold-out audience of 2,000 attends the premiere of the new film starring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan titled Chak de India (Go for it India) at the glorious open-air setting of Somerset House in London. tenten

| Photo: Shutterstock

Shahrukh Khan’s signature pose

